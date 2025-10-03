Senate Bill 1040 Printer's Number 1208

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - "Budgetary impasse investment loan." An investment loan

entered into or otherwise authorized by the State Treasurer,

pursuant to section 301.1 of the Fiscal Code, during a budgetary

impasse, the purpose of which is to provide short-term funding

support to a loan recipient in anticipation of the receipt of

State appropriation payments subsequent to the enactment of the

General Appropriation Act for the 2025-2026 fiscal year or the

General Appropriation Act for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

"Fiscal Code." The act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176),

known as The Fiscal Code.

"Head Start." A program funded under the Federal Head Start

Act established by the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1981

(Public Law 97-35, 95 Stat. 357) and carried out by a Head Start

agency or delegate agency that provides ongoing comprehensive

child development services.

"Loan recipient." Any of the following:

(1) The governing body of a county government.

(2) A domestic violence entity which receives a direct

grant from the Department of Human Services from the

appropriation for domestic violence programs.

(3) A Head Start agency.

(4) A rape crisis entity which receives a direct grant

from the Department of Human Services from the appropriation

for rape crisis programs.

(5) An approved provider under the Pennsylvania Pre-K

Counts Program that receives a direct grant from the

Department of Education from the appropriation for the Pre-K

Counts Program.

Section 3. Waiver of interest.

The State Treasurer may waive or otherwise forgo, in the

