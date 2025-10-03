Senate Bill 1040 Printer's Number 1208
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - "Budgetary impasse investment loan." An investment loan
entered into or otherwise authorized by the State Treasurer,
pursuant to section 301.1 of the Fiscal Code, during a budgetary
impasse, the purpose of which is to provide short-term funding
support to a loan recipient in anticipation of the receipt of
State appropriation payments subsequent to the enactment of the
General Appropriation Act for the 2025-2026 fiscal year or the
General Appropriation Act for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.
"Fiscal Code." The act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176),
known as The Fiscal Code.
"Head Start." A program funded under the Federal Head Start
Act established by the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1981
(Public Law 97-35, 95 Stat. 357) and carried out by a Head Start
agency or delegate agency that provides ongoing comprehensive
child development services.
"Loan recipient." Any of the following:
(1) The governing body of a county government.
(2) A domestic violence entity which receives a direct
grant from the Department of Human Services from the
appropriation for domestic violence programs.
(3) A Head Start agency.
(4) A rape crisis entity which receives a direct grant
from the Department of Human Services from the appropriation
for rape crisis programs.
(5) An approved provider under the Pennsylvania Pre-K
Counts Program that receives a direct grant from the
Department of Education from the appropriation for the Pre-K
Counts Program.
Section 3. Waiver of interest.
The State Treasurer may waive or otherwise forgo, in the
20250SB1040PN1208 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.