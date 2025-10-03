Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,027 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1040 Printer's Number 1208

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - "Budgetary impasse investment loan." An investment loan

entered into or otherwise authorized by the State Treasurer,

pursuant to section 301.1 of the Fiscal Code, during a budgetary

impasse, the purpose of which is to provide short-term funding

support to a loan recipient in anticipation of the receipt of

State appropriation payments subsequent to the enactment of the

General Appropriation Act for the 2025-2026 fiscal year or the

General Appropriation Act for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

"Fiscal Code." The act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176),

known as The Fiscal Code.

"Head Start." A program funded under the Federal Head Start

Act established by the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1981

(Public Law 97-35, 95 Stat. 357) and carried out by a Head Start

agency or delegate agency that provides ongoing comprehensive

child development services.

"Loan recipient." Any of the following:

(1) The governing body of a county government.

(2) A domestic violence entity which receives a direct

grant from the Department of Human Services from the

appropriation for domestic violence programs.

(3) A Head Start agency.

(4) A rape crisis entity which receives a direct grant

from the Department of Human Services from the appropriation

for rape crisis programs.

(5) An approved provider under the Pennsylvania Pre-K

Counts Program that receives a direct grant from the

Department of Education from the appropriation for the Pre-K

Counts Program.

Section 3. Waiver of interest.

The State Treasurer may waive or otherwise forgo, in the

20250SB1040PN1208 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1040 Printer's Number 1208

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more