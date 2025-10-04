Schneider Electric Unveils Liquid Cooling Portfolio for HPC and AI

As data center cooling has grown more complex in the AI era, our portfolio has consistently evolved to remain capable of serving the infrastructure demands of today and tomorrow” — Richard Whitmore, CEO of Motivair by Schneider Electric

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, October 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schneider Electric today unveiled its portfolio of end-to-end liquid cooling solutions for hyperscale, colocation and high-density data center environments, engineered to enable the AI factories.Available globally, the Motivair by Schneider Electric cooling solutions meet the power and GPU-intensive demands of high-density data centers reliably, and at scale. The complete liquid and air-cooled portfolio comprises data center physical infrastructure, including CDUs, RDHx, HDUs, dynamic cold plates, chillers and more, as well as software and services. All designed to handle the thermal management requirements of next-generation high performance computing (HPC), AI and accelerated computing workloads.The announcement provides the first comprehensive look at Schneider Electric’s liquid cooling capabilities since acquiring a controlling interest in Motivair in February 2025.As the industry drives past densities of 140kW per rack, and provisions for future power densities of 1MW and more, AI chips get hotter and denser. Data centers require liquid cooling to effectively cool hotter workloads and keep critical infrastructure running at peak uptime and efficiency.Cooling can consume up to 40% of a data center’s power budget. Direct liquid cooling is up to 3,000 times more effective and more efficient at removing heat than air, because it captures heat directly at chip-level. Deploying liquid cooling technology is complex and requires a true end-to-end approach that accounts for technology sourcing and installation, and ongoing maintenance.To address these challenges, Schneider Electric and Motivair are providing customers with the most comprehensive data center and liquid cooling portfolio available in the market, inclusive of all core cooling infrastructure, alongside a supply chain capable of serving global demands.“As data center cooling has grown more complex in the AI era, our portfolio has consistently evolved to remain capable of serving the infrastructure demands of today and tomorrow,” said Richard Whitmore, CEO of Motivair by Schneider Electric. “Today we are the only liquid cooling provider to demonstrate proven expertise at the silicon level by co-developing our solutions in collaboration with NVIDIA, and other leading GPU manufacturers. In collaboration with Schneider Electric, we have created an unmatched portfolio that not only compresses time-to-market but increases ROI for customers worldwide.”Motivair by Schneider Electric’s liquid and air-cooled solutions include megawatt-class Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), ChilledDoor rear door heat exchangers, and Dynamic Cold Plates, which deliver precise thermal control for 100 kW+ AI racks. The solutions also safeguard peak performance, while enhancing energy efficiency and uptime for data center operators. The portfolio includes:1. Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs): Motivair’s CDUs are designed in collaboration with top silicon manufacturers for seamless integration with next-gen processors and accelerators. The CDU family scales from 105 kilowatts to 2.5 megawatts, placing the technology ahead of market demand by several years. Today, Motivair’s CDU technology also enables thermal performance for 6 of the world’s top 10 supercomputers, and is certified for NVIDIA’s latest hardware, while being well-equipped for future increases in rack density.2. ChilledDoor Rear Door Heat Exchanger: This rear-door heat exchanger cools rack densities up to 75 kW, making it ideal for power-intensive GPUs. Its rack-agnostic design also makes it a versatile solution for any HPC environment.3. Liquid-to-Air Heat Dissipation Unit (HDU™): Perfect for AI accelerators, colocation environments, or labs where water is not readily available. The Motivair HDU is the highest-performing unit on the market, delivering 100 kilowatts of heat rejection in a footprint just 600 millimeters wide. It is also capable of creating a water loop to cool up to 132 kilowatts of cooling capacity — a 1:1 ratio with NVIDIA’s NVL144 computing architecture.4. Chillers and Technology Cooling System (TCS) Loops: Motivair and Schneider Electric’s closed loop air cooled chillers enable operators to save millions of gallons of water usage each year for every megawatt of cooling requirement, while delivering up to 20% more performance than other solutions in the market.5. Software: Backed by 50+ years of proven, multi-domain expertise, Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure software is purpose-built to tackle the air and liquid cooling challenges of data centers — providing optimal thermal management, performance, and efficiencies for mission-critical environments.6. Services: Motivair possesses over a decade of field-proven cooling deployment and maintenance experience. The company oversees the largest installed base of high-density liquid cooling solutions in the world, with trained technicians available in every major geography. We are now training more than 600 cooling field service technicians and EcoXpert cooling partners worldwide.Schneider Electric’s portfolio is backed by global manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, together with technical expertise, and extensive testing and validation of all solutions.

