Schneider Electric Launches Festive Edition of ‘Bring Home the Smart’ Campaign Highlighting Advanced Home Solutions

Schneider Electric - Bring Home the Smart

This campaign brings alive our belief that every home upgrade can be smarter and more meaningful.” — Rajat Abbi, Vice President of Marketing at Schneider Electric India

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, October 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schneider Electric , a global leader in energy management and automation, has introduced the festive edition of its ‘Bring Home the Smart’ campaign. This initiative celebrates the festive season by encouraging consumers to upgrade their homes with smart technology that harmonizes tradition and modern convenience.In India, festivals often bring a surge in home improvement, shopping, and the addition of new products that symbolize prosperity and happiness. Schneider Electric taps into this tradition by promoting smarter home upgrades that elevate everyday living. From Miluz Zeta switches featuring air quality indicators to Miluz Zeta Voltage Surge Protectors for enhanced appliance safety, USB A+C chargers for easy device connectivity, and the Wiser Smart Home Automation line that offers connected, energy-efficient living, the brand empowers homeowners to blend comfort, style, and technology seamlessly.Rajat Abbi, Vice President of Marketing at Schneider Electric India, shared, “Festivals mark new beginnings and joyous moments with family. This campaign brings alive our belief that every home upgrade can be smarter and more meaningful. Whether it’s elegant switches that complement festive decor or automation solutions that add convenience and save energy, we aim to help homes become more comfortable, connected, and future-ready. Technology can truly enhance how people celebrate and live their daily lives.”The festive campaign builds on the original ‘Bring Home the Smart’ theme with three new films showcasing how smart technologies can improve daily life. The campaign is active across major cities with a wide reach through multiple marketing channels. Schneider Electric is also enhancing its e-commerce platform to offer customers an easy and smooth shopping experience, especially during this busy season of home improvements.Sumati Sahgal, Vice President of Retail at Schneider Electric India, commented, “Festivals bring families together in celebration. Our campaign highlights how integrated smart solutions can make homes more efficient, secure, and convenient while honoring cherished traditions. We believe technology should enrich everyday living, and this campaign aims to make smart homes accessible and relevant to every Indian family during this festive season and beyond.”This festive edition of ‘Bring Home the Smart’ reflects Schneider Electric’s commitment to aligning with the aspirations of today’s Indian households. By reaching consumers who are refurbishing or upgrading their homes, the campaign successfully merges time-honored customs with cutting-edge innovation.Schneider Electric is dedicated to empowering people and organizations to optimize energy and resources, combining progress with sustainability. Known by its motto “Life Is On,” the company focuses on sustainable, efficient solutions.With nearly three decades of expertise, Schneider Electric offers comprehensive industrial technology solutions, including electrification, automation, and digital transformation for smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-ready data centers, intelligent buildings, and connected homes. The company provides integrated AI-driven Industrial IoT solutions, including connected devices, software, and services designed to support profitable and sustainable growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.