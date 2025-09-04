Schneider Electric Greater India Zone appoints Jai Sharma as CFO

Schneider Electric names Jai Sharma as CFO for Greater India Zone, reinforcing its growth strategy and financial leadership in energy and automation

As we build on this legacy, my focus will be on strengthening our financial strategy to support Schneider Electric’s ambitious growth agenda in India” — Jai Sharma, CFO Greater India Zone, SE

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schneider Electric , the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the appointment of Jai Sharma as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the Greater India Zone. He succeeds Preeti Gupta Mohanty, who is set to take over as Senior Vice President – Finance, International Operations, Schneider Electric.Sharma brings with him 18 years of experience across financial leadership roles encompassing strategic planning, management accounting, mergers & acquisitions, and working capital management. During his 11 years at Schneider Electric, he has held several key positions in Business Finance, Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A), and Merger Integration. Most recently, as Business Finance Head – India, Sharma led the organisation’s FP&A function, driving strategic insights and operational excellence across diverse business verticals.Before his tenure at Schneider Electric, Sharma was associated with Tata Teleservices, where he held leadership roles in Financial Planning & Analysis for nearly six years. A Chartered Accountant by profession, he also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Delhi University.Congratulating Jai on his appointment, Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India and MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, said, “At Schneider Electric, we take pride in being a people-centric company with a strong growth mindset, where internal talent is encouraged to take on bigger responsibilities. Jai’s journey within Schneider Electric is a clear reflection of this culture, just as Preeti’s transition from a leadership role in India to International Operations demonstrates how India continues to serve as a key talent hub for the company. I am confident that under Jai’s leadership, we will further strengthen our financial resilience, accelerate business growth, and shape a long-term strategy to drive sustainable & profitable growth.”Expressing his excitement about the new appointment, Sharma said, “As we build on this legacy, my focus will be on strengthening our financial strategy to support Schneider Electric’s ambitious growth agenda in India. In a market that is central to the company’s global vision, I look forward to working closely with our talented teams to drive operational excellence, enhance business resilience, and contribute meaningfully to our mission of enabling a more digital and sustainable future.”About Schneider ElectricSchneider’s purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.