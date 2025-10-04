Rutland Barracks // Identity Theft, Credit Card Fraud, False Info

CASE#: 25B4006158

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 08/12/2025 – 8/23/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland County, VT

ACCUSED: Heidi Ward

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, VT

CHARGES: Identity Theft x33, Credit Card Fraud x33, False Information to Police

VICTIM: Barry Book

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 25, 2025, at approximately 1805 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a possible burglary in the Town of West Haven. After a lengthy investigation, Troopers were able to learn that Heidi Ward had acquired various credit cards belonging to Barry Book without his permission. Ward then proceeded to use the cards to send herself money through Cash App. She also used the cards at various places throughout Rutland County on 33 different occasions. When Ward was confronted by police, she provided a sworn statement in which she lied about the events. She was located at her residence on 09/15/2025 and Troopers were able to locate some of the merchandise that was purchased inside Ward’s home. Ward was taken into custody, transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing, issued a criminal citation, and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/10/2025 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.