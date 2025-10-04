VSP A Troop East/Sex assault and 5 counts of L&L with a child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4008728
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: BCI A Troop East
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2023 to September 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheffield, VT
VIOLATION: Sex Assault, 5 counts of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child
ACCUSED: Thomas Pullen
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 1, 2025, the Vermont State Police and the Department of Children and Families began an investigation into Thomas Pullen for sexual assault of a minor that began in the year 2023 through September 2025. The investigation revealed that Pullen sexually assaulted a female from when the female was age 13 to 15 years old that he knew. Based on the information learned, the Vermont State Police arrested Pullen on 10/3/25 on a charge of sexual assault and 5 counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. Pullen was lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility on a hold without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1300 hours on Monday, October 6th, 2025, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.
No additional information is available at this time.
Anyone with any information reference this or other similar events, please contact Det SGT Lyle Decker:
• St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
• Text the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
• Call 844-84-VTIPS.
• Visit https://vtips.us.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1300 on 10/6/25
COURT: Caledonia County Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correction Facility
BAIL: Hold without bail
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt Lyle Decker
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Troop A East
VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.