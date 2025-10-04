VSP A Troop East/Sex assault and 5 counts of L&L with a child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4008728

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: BCI A Troop East

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2023 to September 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheffield, VT

VIOLATION: Sex Assault, 5 counts of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

ACCUSED: Thomas Pullen

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 1, 2025, the Vermont State Police and the Department of Children and Families began an investigation into Thomas Pullen for sexual assault of a minor that began in the year 2023 through September 2025. The investigation revealed that Pullen sexually assaulted a female from when the female was age 13 to 15 years old that he knew. Based on the information learned, the Vermont State Police arrested Pullen on 10/3/25 on a charge of sexual assault and 5 counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. Pullen was lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility on a hold without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1300 hours on Monday, October 6th, 2025, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.

No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information reference this or other similar events, please contact Det SGT Lyle Decker:

• St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

• Text the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

• Call 844-84-VTIPS.

• Visit https://vtips.us.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1300 on 10/6/25

COURT: Caledonia County Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correction Facility

BAIL: Hold without bail

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.