VT Route 125- Middlebury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

640 E Main St / VT Route 125 in Middlebury will be closed until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Detours include N Branch rd or Upper Plains Rd. 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.



Ryan Sheehan

Vermont State Police - Westminster PSAP

ECD II

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

