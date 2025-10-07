VT Route 125- Middlebury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
640 E Main St / VT Route 125 in Middlebury will be closed until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Detours include N Branch rd or Upper Plains Rd.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Ryan Sheehan
Vermont State Police - Westminster PSAP
ECD II
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600
