Tenth Annual NAMIWalks Silicon Valley Takes Place in History Park

NAMI-Santa Clara County celebrates 50 years of free mental health services. The 10th Annual NAMIWalks Silicon Valley will be held on October 4, 2025.

Annual event benefits NAMI-Santa Clara County’s mental health programs

NAMI-Santa Clara County reminds us every day that prevention and compassion save lives.” — Assemblymember Gail Pellerin

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAMIWalks Silicon Valley will mark its tenth anniversary on Saturday, October 4th as supporters gather at San Jose’s History Park for a fun-filled family event benefitting NAMI-Santa Clara County ’s mental health programs. More than 1,000 attendees are expected. Last year’s event raised over $260,000 to support NAMI-SCC’s free programs for those dealing with mental illness as well as their families, including education, support groups, a Helpline, and an unrivaled Community Peer Program.“NAMI-Santa Clara County reminds us every day that prevention and compassion save lives,” says Assemblymember Gail Pellerin, this year’s Keynote Speaker. “Their dedication helps connect people with care to build a stronger, healthier community for all of us.”Joining Assemblywoman Pellerin is author, speaker, and award-winning journalist Jeff Bell, who serves as Honorary Chair. “One of NAMI’s great successes has been in reducing the stigma of mental illness,” he adds. “By addressing that fear and doubt, we are empowered to meet the challenge of mental illness and live our lives to the fullest.”The tenth annual NAMIWalks Silicon Valley event coincides with NAMI-SCC’s own 50th anniversary celebration. For NAMI-SCC Executive Director Rovina Nimbalkar, it’s a moment of pride and reflection. “From our founding through today, our most important message is this: You are not alone. Whether it is you or a family member struggling with mental illness, there are resources available to support you on your journey every step of the way.”All of NAMI-SCC’s programs, support groups, education and advocacy programs are free to the community. NAMIWalks Silicon Valley is the fundraiser that makes them all possible.Registration for the tenth annual NAMIWalks Silicon Valley begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 4th in San Jose’s History Park. A Somatic (Mind-Body) Warm Up will be led by Sonali Bhat at 9:00 a.m. followed by a short program at 9:30 a.m. This will feature speakers and a ceremonial release of doves to commemorate those who have lost their lives to mental illness. A countdown kicks off the one-mile walk at 10:30 a.m. Post-walk festivities include sponsor tents, team photos, a Teen Chill Space, therapy dogs from Paws-to-Share, live music, and more. Free lunch is provided by Lighthouse Food and Rescue Distribution.NAMI-Santa Clara County is the largest NAMI affiliate in Northern California, and all money raised by NAMIWalks Silicon Valley stays in Santa Clara County. Organizers have set their sights on raising $300,000, and 32 community organizations have pledged their sponsorship so far. Participants can walk individually or in teams and earn prizes, ranging from event T-shirts to LCD projectors and AirPods, for the money they raise. The fundraising period is open through December 4th.To join NAMIWalks Silicon Valley, visit namiwalks.org/siliconvalley . There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged.

