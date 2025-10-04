Webinar to highlight the role of board leaders in engagement, development

AHA Trustee Services will host a webinar Nov. 5 from 3-4:30 p.m. ET on the role of board leaders in creating productive and engaging board meetings and fostering board development. Participants will learn strategies that will include building purposeful agendas, reading executive sessions, building the board chair-CEO relationship and conducting a self-assessment. The session will be led by governWell President Barbara Lorsbach and Advisor Todd Linden, who is also president of Linden Consulting. REGISTER NOW

