Senate again fails to pass CR, government shutdown continues

The federal government shutdown will continue as the Senate Oct. 3 failed to adopt a government funding deal. The latest attempt to pass the House-passed continuing resolution failed by a 54-44 vote, while another attempt on a short-term funding bill led by Senate Democrats failed by a 46-52 vote. Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Angus King, I-Maine, voted again with Republicans in favor of the House-passed bill, while Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., voted again with most Democrats in opposition. Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Jerry Moran, R-Kan., did not vote. A two-thirds majority is needed to pass the bill. Additional legislative activity is expected in the Senate Oct. 6.

The House-passed CR granted extensions to Nov. 21 for key health programs that expired Sept. 30, including the Medicare-dependent Hospital and Low-volume Adjustment programs, telehealth and hospital-at-home flexibilities, and the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act. The bill would have also delayed Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital cuts that became effective Oct. 1.

The AHA will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

