Notice warns of new LockBit 5.0 ransomware variant

A Health-ISAC (Information Sharing and Analysis Center) bulletin released Oct. 1 warns of a recently released LockBit 5.0 ransomware variant that poses a threat to health care and other sectors. LockBit 5.0 is the latest version of the ransomware-as-a-service group that has previously attacked hospitals and other organizations in the U.S. and abroad. The notice said the new variant directly targets virtual environments and has improved and enhanced technical capabilities, evasion techniques and affiliate engagement. The variant is known to target Windows, Linux and VMware ESXi software. Health-ISAC said the new variant’s technical capabilities make it faster, more flexible for affiliates and harder for security to detect and analyze. LockBit was disrupted by authorities last year before resurfacing last month.

“This is a very technical bulletin, but it’s important to note that it addresses a new version of a well-known ransomware,” said Scott Gee, AHA deputy national advisor for cybersecurity and risk. “Hospitals should ensure that they have defensive measures in place and that those measures are tuned and working properly.”

For more information on this or other cyber and risk issues, contact Gee at sgee@aha.org. For the latest cyber and risk resources and threat intelligence, visit aha.org/cybersecurity.