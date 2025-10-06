Oshu City, Iwate Prefecture to Present ‘Maesawa Wagyu & Sake Experience’ in Los Angeles

A rare opportunity to taste Maesawa Wagyu, one of Japan’s top wagyu brands. Oshu-no-Ryu — premium sake brewed in Iwate Oshu-no-Ryu — Junmai Daiginjo from Iwate

Experience Maesawa Wagyu and Junmai Daiginjo sake from Iwate Prefecture at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, Oct. 8–26, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oshu City, Iwate Prefecture, will host a special event, the “Maesawa Wagyu & Sake Experience”, from October 8 (Wednesday) through October 26 (Sunday), 2025, at UKA Restaurant , located inside JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles At this event, guests will savor steak made from Oshu City’s prized brand of wagyu, Maesawa Wagyu, served à la carte, along with the Junmai Daiginjo sake “Oshu-no-Ryu” brewed by Iwate Meijo. This is a rare opportunity to experience Japan’s highly acclaimed culinary culture at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles.◆MenuMaesawa Wagyu steakJunmai Daiginjo “Oshu-no-Ryu”◆About Maesawa WagyuMaesawa Wagyu is a Japanese Black wagyu cattle raised in the Maesawa district of Oshu City, Iwate Prefecture. It is regarded as one of the finest wagyu brands in Japan, celebrated for its delicate marbling and refined sweetness. Widely recognized as a premium wagyu domestically, Maesawa Wagyu is produced in limited quantities, making opportunities to enjoy it outside Japan extremely rare. This Los Angeles event offers a truly special experience.◆About “Oshu-no-Ryu” SakeOshu-no-Ryu is a Junmai Daiginjo sake produced by Iwate Meijo. Brewed with rice polished to 50% and made using only rice, koji, and water, it is characterized by a delicate, fruit-like aroma and a refined, layered flavor profile. Notes reminiscent of banana, apple, and citrus make it an ideal pairing not only with meat dishes but also with a wide variety of cuisines.◆Event InformationDates: October 8 (Wed) – October 26 (Sun), 2025Location: UKA Restaurant (inside JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles)UKA is a Michelin one-star restaurant, known for its refined Japanese cuisine and innovative approach.◆About Iwate PrefectureIwate Prefecture is located in the Tohoku region of Japan and is blessed with four distinct seasons and pristine water. The region is renowned for its diverse agricultural products including rice, vegetables, and fruits, as well as the rich seafood of the Sanriku coast and the premium wagyu brand Maesawa Wagyu. Traditional sake brewing also thrives here, with Iwate’s sake enjoying high acclaim both domestically and internationally.

