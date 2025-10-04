Meet Some of the Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens at Speedway Slammer Including Gang Members, Serial Criminals, Abusers, Thieves, and Drug Dealers

One criminal illegal alien at Speedway Slammer was previously charged for terroristic threatening in the third degree for cutting a woman’s breast with a box cutter after she refused to give him money
WASHINGTON — This week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), along with the state of Indiana, officially opened the Speedway Slammer. The Speedway Slammer is housing some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) including serial criminals who are gang members, domestic abusers, and armed robbers.
This agreement was made possible by the One Big Beautiful Bill. This law fully funded the 287(g) program and provided funding to secure 80,000 new beds for ICE to utilize when detaining and deporting the worst of the worst.
“The Speedway Slammer is housing some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including serial criminals who are gang members, domestic abusers, those arrested for weapon charges, and armed robbers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Secretary Noem is grateful for Governor Braun and for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer, Louisiana Lockup, Alligator Alcatraz, Cornhusker Clink, or CECOT. If you come to our country and break our laws, we will find you, we will arrest you, and you will never return.”
Some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens at the Speedway Slammer include:
- Gabriel Carbajal Zendejas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and confirmed previous member of the Latin Kings violent street gang and a self-admitted member of the violent Hells Angels motorcycle gang. His criminal history includes arrests for battery causing bodily harm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, driving under the influence, reckless driving, battery, unlawful transport of firearms, possession of cocaine, possession of a weapon by a felon.
- Rami Jalal Naisan, a criminal alien from Iraq, with 11 different convictions including four traffic offenses, aggravated assault on a non-family member with a weapon, possession of a weapon, driving under the influence of liquor, trespassing, cocaine possession, identify theft, and forgery. Naisan has also been arrested for domestic violence, forged credit/debit card counterfeiting, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated vehicle hijacking with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapon-vehicle-second, manufacturing the delivery of cannabis 10-30 grams, possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle, home invasion with a firearm, burglary, armed robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-rifle. He currently has an active warrant for his arrest in Springfield, Illinois, for a parole violation dated January 28, 2025.
- Ali Mahmoud Daoud, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia has a long rap sheet that includes arrests for possession of synthetic drugs, giving an officer false information, and possession of marijuana, assault in the second degree and terroristic threatening in the third degree for cutting a woman’s breast with a box cutter after she refused to give him money, receiving stolen property, no registration, no insurance and for giving a false name, fleeing or evading the police in the second degree, possession of a controlled substance third degree, and possession of prescribed medication not in prescription container. Daoud’s convictions include drug possession, driving with no license and failure to maintain insurance, complicity to receiving stolen property under $10,000, fleeing or evading the police first degree, criminal mischief first degree, shoplifting, complicity to possession of synthetic drugs, fleeing or evading the police in the first degree, and giving an officer false information. In August 2022, he cut off his electronic home incarceration monitor and fled from custody.
- William Segade Herrera, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of 11 crimes and multiple drug and theft convictions, including, three counts of shoplifting. He was also arrested for domestic violence, possession of methamphetamine and later convicted for domestic violence, aggravated assault with a weapon, two counts of drug possession, three separate traffic offenses, and possession of narcotic equipment.
- Efrain Estrada-Gonzalez, also known as Efrain Gonzalez-Estrada, is a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of cocaine possession, burglary, larceny, other dangerous drug possession, two counts of vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, and five counts of driving under the influence of liquor or drugs.
- Festo Lubala, a criminal illegal alien from the Democratic Republic of Congo arrested for assault in the fourth degree, theft by unlawful taking, 10 counts of criminal possession of forged instrument in the second degree (counterfeit bills), theft by unlawful taking, burglary, assault in the third degree (on a police officer). Also has convictions for possession of drug paraphernalia, a hit and run, traffic offense, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic violence after punching his girlfriend twice in the face, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, citation states he bit the officers’ hand while attempting to flee, assault in the third degree (on a police officer), resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, citation states he fled from police and fought with an officer.