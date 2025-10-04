Meet Some of the Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens at Speedway Slammer Including Gang Members, Serial Criminals, Abusers, Thieves, and Drug Dealers

One criminal illegal alien at Speedway Slammer was previously charged for terroristic threatening in the third degree for cutting a woman’s breast with a box cutter after she refused to give him money

WASHINGTON — This week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), along with the state of Indiana, officially opened the Speedway Slammer. The Speedway Slammer is housing some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) including serial criminals who are gang members, domestic abusers, and armed robbers.

This agreement was made possible by the One Big Beautiful Bill. This law fully funded the 287(g) program and provided funding to secure 80,000 new beds for ICE to utilize when detaining and deporting the worst of the worst.

“The Speedway Slammer is housing some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including serial criminals who are gang members, domestic abusers, those arrested for weapon charges, and armed robbers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Secretary Noem is grateful for Governor Braun and for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer, Louisiana Lockup, Alligator Alcatraz, Cornhusker Clink, or CECOT. If you come to our country and break our laws, we will find you, we will arrest you, and you will never return.”

Some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens at the Speedway Slammer include: