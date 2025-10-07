New Substack from Voodoo Brands and PDG Insights launches

We Craft Winning Brands

Voodoo University launches on Substack—CPG insights now accessible to founders, students & brand leaders. Enroll today.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voodoo Brands and their research partner PDG Insights have launched a new Substack: Voodoo University. Subscribers will receive informative and predictive analysis of consumer goods trends through convenient emails and in the Substack app.The Voodoo University Substack will allow Voodoo and PDG to bring our provocative ideas, novel approaches, and unique datasets to the broader CPG community. Founders, brand leaders, investors, or students who aren’t in the right situation for our consulting services will gain access to our current advice and full content library. Voodoo University subscribers will receive a focused analysis weekly. Topics include new product introductions, marketing tactics, new designs or creative campaigns in market, macro factors affecting consumer brands, new ingredients or form factors, changing consumer sentiment, and cultural attitudes impacting CPG. In addition, subscribers will also receive larger reports about 8 times a year with takeaways from shows like Natural Products EXPO WEST or Newtopia and insights on traditional consumer buying windows such as Back to School and Holiday. Voodoo University will also offer permanent access our 15+ year content library.“For over 30 years, we’ve combined science and magic to help CPG companies transform into market shapers. With Voodoo University, we’ll be able to help many more brands and expand our contribution to the packaged goods industry.” Explained David Lemley, Founder and Chief Strategist. "We’re offering this content to help brands make better-for-you products the new normal." Diana Fryc, Voodoo Brands Partner and Chief Growth Officer , added, “By offering broader access to our advice through Substack, especially to new founders and students, we can support a growth culture in CPG. Consumables touch everyone, every day. Elevating and strengthening the industry helps millions of people in real ways.”Voodoo Brands and PDG Insights announced their partnership in August, integrating research, strategy, design, creative, and innovation services from one team. Diana Leza Sheehan, Founder of PDG and Head of Insights, added, “Launching this Substack brings truly top-tier work to an audience that ordinarily wouldn’t see this level of content. Projects like this are what the Voodoo PDG partnership is all about, helping values-based brands win.”You can subscribe to Voodoo University here: Voodoo University on Substack or through the Substack App.About Voodoo Brands:Voodoo Brands is a strategic consulting firm working exclusively with consumer brands. We are on a mission to make better-for-you the new normal. Voodoo Brands proprietary approaches combine deep CPG expertise with fresh ideas from other fields. We provide thoughtful work with the investigative rigor needed to ensure that actions age well. Our sharp strategy and visionary design put a tailwind behind your brand. We don't do safe. We do smart. We do stunning. We do strategy that sells and design that sticks.If you are ready to shape the market, we are here to make it happen with you. To learn more, visit www.voodoobrands.co About PDG Insights:PDG Insights is a research firm, focused on democratizing data and analytics for emerging brands and non-profits. Founded by Diana Leza Sheehan, a CPG and insights leader with 20+ years of experience at ConAgra, General Mills, Mintel, Ipsos, and Kantar, PDG brings Fortune 500 research quality and insights depth to the next generation of brands. PDG provides emerging brands, independent retailers, and non-profit organizations the consumer insights and data analytics that take their business to the next level.To learn more, visit www.pdginsights.com

