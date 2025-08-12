Voodoo Brands and PDG Insights Partner to Craft Winning CPG Brands

Collaboration Unites Top-Tier Research, Strategy, Design, and Innovation to Accelerate Growth for Better-for-You CPG Brands

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voodoo Brands, the consulting firm known for transforming better-for-you consumer brands into beloved household names, is joining forces with PDG Insights, an agile and mission-driven research firm. Voodoo and PDG will be servicing clients collaboratively now, with a pathway to closing a transaction in early 2026.This partnership will allow Voodoo and PDG to offer clients the best, and best integrated, set of strategic and growth services in CPG . From idea to exit, Voodoo and PDG together offer brands top tier insights, strategy, design, and innovation practices through a single point of contact. CPG brands will be able to get the best work, from people passionate about the industry, without briefing and re-briefing every step of the way.“We’re excited to infuse Voodoo Brands with the agile, expert capabilities PDG brings.” said David Lemley, Founder and Chief Strategist. “Voodoo has always been known for our rigorous and outcome-oriented approach. This partnership allows us to maximize that for clients with a more comprehensive, integrated team. Our recent name change signaled an ambition to partner earlier and go deeper with brand owners as they face a more complex environment. This partnership is a big step forward on that path.”Diana Leza Sheehan, founder and owner of PDG added “Forming this partnership will allow me to double down on the mission that motivated me to start PDG Insights. Working together, PDG and Voodoo will be able to have an even greater impact with values-based brands and on the culture of the CPG industry.”Diana Fryc, Voodoo Brands Partner and Chief Growth Officer added “Insights, strategy, and creative are all at their best when subject matter experts can seamlessly tap teammates for collaboration and cross-disciplinary thinking. And with an integrated research partner, clients will see the sharp strategy and remarkable design we’ve always provided with less friction and faster timelines.”Expanded, Integrated Services for Modern CPG BrandsBuilding on the two firms’ deep, combined expertise, Voodoo Brands and PDG together offer:Insights Practice: Primary qualitative and quantitative consumer research, syndicated data analysis, retailer and shopper profiles, omnibus surveys and brand tracking, longitudinal and meta-analysis reports, and POC focused insightsStrategy Practice: Competitive and Market Analysis, 5C’s Assessments, Mission, Vision, & Values Development, Brand Positioning, Architecture and Messaging, Target Audience Development, Portfolio Analysis, Channel Development, Sales Presentations, and Investment Pitch DecksDesign & Creative Practice: Naming and Tagline Development, Logo and Visual Identity Development, Packaging Design, Owned Digital and Social Design, Paid Campaign Creative, Shopper Marketing Creative, and Trade Show Booth DesignInnovation Practice: Territory Mapping and Permission to Win, New Use Cases and Use Case Optimization, New Occasions and Occasion Optimization, Community-Oriented Growth, Moving to new categories and channels, Blue Ocean Process and WorkshopsAbout Voodoo BrandsVoodoo Brands is a strategic consulting firm working exclusively with consumer brands. We are on a mission to make better for you the new normal. Voodoo Brands proprietary approaches combine deep CPG expertise with fresh ideas from other fields. We provide thoughtful work with the investigative rigor needed to ensure that actions age well. Our sharp strategy and visionary design put a tailwind behind your brand. We don't do safe. We do smart. We do stunning. We do strategy that sells and design that sticks.If you are ready to shape the market, we are here to make it happen with you.To learn more, visit www.voodoobrands.co About PDG InsightsPDG Insights is a research firm focused on democratizing data and analytics for emerging brands and non-profits. Founded by Diana Leza Sheehan, a CPG and insights leader with 20+ years of experience at ConAgra, General Mills, Mintel, Ipsos, and Kantar, PDG brings Fortune 500 research quality and insights depth to the next generation of brands. PDG provides emerging brands, independent retailers, and non-profit organizations the consumer insights and data analytics that take their business to the next level.To learn more, visit www.pdginsights.com

