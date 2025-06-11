Retail Voodoo Rebrands as Voodoo Brands to Reflect Growth and Expanded CPG Capabilities

Retail Voodoo is now Voodoo Brands—new name, expanded services, same mission: building better-for-you brands from idea to exit.

Voodoo Brands reflects our evolution from a positioning agency to a holistic brand and business partner—this is more than a name change, it’s who we’ve become.” — David Lemley

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retail Voodoo, the brand strategy firm known for transforming better-for-you consumer brands like Essentia Water, LesserEvil, and Sahale Snacks into beloved household names, has officially evolved into Voodoo Brands. This name change marks a bold step forward as the agency expands to a broader range of strategic and creative services.For over 30 years, the leadership of Lemley Design and Retail Voodoo have helped category-defining brands find their purpose, sharpen their positioning, and create stunning visual identities. As Voodoo Brands, the company is doubling down on its mission to make better-for-you brands the new normal by introducing new capabilities that serve clients more comprehensively. Voodoo Brands is now able to be your partner from idea to exit.“This is more than a name change—it’s a reflection of who we’ve become,” said David Lemley, Founder and Chief Strategist. “Voodoo Brands represents our evolution from a positioning-centric agency to a holistic brand and business partner. We’re bringing the same magic our clients love—with more robust structures and platforms to build explosive brands.”Expanded Services for Modern CPG BrandsBuilding on our legacy expertise in brand strategy and design, Voodoo Brands now offers:• Insights & Strategy Practice: Consumer Insights, Competitive and Market Analysis, 5C’s Assessments, Mission, Vision, & Values Development, Brand Positioning, Architecture and Messaging, Target Audience Development, Portfolio Analysis, Channel Development, Sales Presentations, and Investment Pitch Decks• Design & Creative Practice: Naming and Tagline Development, Logo and Visual Identity Development, Packaging Design, Owned Digital and Social Design, Paid Campaign Creative, Shopper Marketing Creative, and Trade Show Booth Design• Innovation Practice: Territory Mapping and Permission to Win, New Use Cases and Use Case Optimization, New Occasions and Occasion Optimization, Community Oriented Growth, Moving to new categories and channels, Blue Ocean Process and WorkshopsThe new name signals the firm’s commitment to solving business problems beyond the shelf—while still honoring the deep CPG roots that built its reputation. “This evolution reflects how our clients’ needs have grown, and how we’ve grown with them,” said Diana Fryc, Partner and Growth Strategist. “Voodoo Brands allows us to partner earlier, go deeper, and help leadership teams connect business strategy with brand execution. We’re still helping brands scale—but now we’re building the engines behind that growth. This shift allows us to work more deeply alongside founders, CMOs, and innovation teams.What’s Not Changing?• Same leadership and ownership• Same proven methodologies• Same deep expertise in food, beverage, wellness, and lifestyle brandsAbout Voodoo BrandsVoodoo Brands is a strategic consulting firm working exclusively with consumer brands. We are on a mission to make better for you the new normal. Voodoo Brands proprietary approaches combine deep CPG expertise with fresh ideas from other fields. We provide thoughtful work with the investigative rigor needed to ensure that actions age well. Our sharp strategy and visionary design put a tailwind behind your brand. We don't do safe. We do smart. We do stunning. We do strategy that sells and design that sticks.If you are ready to shape the market, we are here to make it happen with you.To learn more, visit www.voodoobrands.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.