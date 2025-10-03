Energy and Resources Minister Visits Uranium Project in Northern Saskatchewan

CANADA, October 3 - Released on October 3, 2025

Yesterday, Energy and Resources Minister Colleen Young visited NexGen's Rook I Project in northwest Saskatchewan, an underground uranium mine and mill, awaiting federal approval to begin construction.

The project is located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, which is home to the largest high-grade uranium reserves in the world. Once operational, Rook I is planned to be one of the world's largest uranium production facilities.

"Saskatchewan's growing uranium industry is creating good jobs and economic opportunities for the people of our province," Young said. "A project of Rook I's scale will significantly increase Saskatchewan's uranium output and further strengthen our position as a key producer in the global energy supply chain. We look forward to seeing this project advance to the construction phase as soon as it receives full federal approval."

NexGen's Rook I Project represents an estimated initial investment of $2.2 billion. During construction, the project is expected to create 2,300 total jobs in Saskatchewan, followed by 430 permanent positions at the mine and mill once they become operational.

Throughout the development of this project, NexGen has actively engaged with local and Indigenous communities and introduced several initiatives to improve economic development, health and community wellbeing in the region.

"We were thrilled to host Minister Young and her team at our Rook I Project to showcase the new standard in resource development the company is employing," NexGen's Founder and CEO Leigh Curyer said. "This elite approach to safe, responsible and sustainable development will serve as a template for the industry at large. With the team in place, the funding options plentiful, the provincial approval in hand and formal support from all impacted Indigenous Nations, we are ready to immediately commence construction once we receive final federal approval. NexGen will provide unprecedented positive impacts to local communities, Saskatchewan and Canada, while returning Saskatchewan and Canada as the world's leader in the supply of uranium."

In 2024, Saskatchewan uranium sales reached a record high of $2.6 billion, surpassing the Saskatchewan growth plan target of increasing annual uranium sales to $2 billion by 2030. Uranium production also reached a record high in 2024 of 16.7 thousand tonnes, an increase of 28 per cent compared to 2023.

Growing demand for Saskatchewan uranium is driving strong mining exploration spending in the province, which is expected to exceed $400 million in 2025. This would be a 5 per cent increase compared to 2024 and a 40 per cent increase compared to 2022.

Saskatchewan continues to rank as the top Canadian jurisdiction for mining investment attractiveness, according to the Fraser Institute's Annual Survey of Mining Companies. This year, Saskatchewan is expected to attract over $7 billion in mining investment, the highest of any province or territory.

-30-

For more information, contact: