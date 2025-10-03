Unmistakable Events Grant Program application opens October 3!

The City of Lawrence is excited to announce the launch of the 2026 Unmistakable Events Grant Program, opening for applications on October 3, 2025! Formerly known as the TGT Grant Program, this revamped initiative is proudly managed by the Parks, Recreation and Culture (PRC) Department. Designed to help equitably support events that enhance Lawrence’s unique identity, the Unmistakable Events Grant Program helps provide funding for events that celebrate Lawrence and encourage tourism.

With World Cup coming to Kansas City and Lawrence next year, there’s an exciting chance to embellish some of the corresponding June–July 2026 events to showcase what makes Lawrence unmistakable and give our international visitors a truly memorable experience.

The application window for the FY2026 event grants will run from October 3 through 11 p.m. November 10, 2025. This competitive grant program offers funding opportunities specifically for Lawrence-based events that are open to the public.

For more information about the program, including grant guidelines and the online application form, visit our website.

For questions or more information about the grant program, please contact Porter Arneill at 785-832-3449 or parneill@lawrence.org.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

