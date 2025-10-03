Slovenian Day in Vienna – the power of culture, diplomacy and the economy for a shared future

SLOVENIA, October 3 - The project, which is the result of an artistic and educational residency held in Brdo pri Kranju this August, brought together 169 young musicians from 18 countries. It has grown into a powerful artistic expression of dialogue, solidarity and hope. Young musicians from Slovenia, the Palestinian youth choir Amwaj, the Superar BiH girls’ choir from Bosnia in Hercegovina and young Ukrainian musicians will perform together on stage. Following the premiere in Ljubljana, they will be joined in Vienna by the Austrian youth choir Superar, which will add further symbolism of unity to the performance. Young voices will bring a powerful vision of peace, cooperation and solidarity to the very heart of European diplomacy at the United Nations.

As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Slovenia is aware of its responsibility to maintain peace and promote dialogue. The SIT DOWN initiative demonstrates how cultural diplomacy can transform societies, empower young people and inspire future generations to shape the world they want to live in.

Slovenian Day in Vienna will also be enriched by an artistic event. In the afternoon, a business forum will take place under the title »Austria – Slovenia: Connected for the Future«, organised by SPIRIT Slovenia in cooperation with Advantage Austria and partners. The forum will bring together Slovenian and Austrian companies to discuss opportunities in the field of hydrogen as a key energy source of the future and the use of artificial intelligence in medicine – two areas that are crucially shaping the future of Europe. Registration for the business forum is open until 17 October 2025. Companies from all sectors are invited to participate, but the number of places is limited.

In addition, numerous accompanying events will be held, ranging from visits by Slovenian students to the United Nations headquarters and diplomatic missions in Vienna to meetings with Slovenians living in Austria. These events will further strengthen ties between the two countries and show how the intertwining of culture, diplomacy and the economy can become an inspiration for a shared future.

Slovenia is entering the international community with confidence – as a creative, solidarity-oriented and responsible country that believes in the power of dialogue and cooperation. Slovenian Day in Vienna will spread this belief throughout the world.

Slovenian Day in Vienna is organised jointly by the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, the Ministry of the Economy, Tourism and Sport, the Ministry of Culture and SPIRIT, Slovenian Public Agency for Investments, Entrepreneurship and Internationalization, in cooperation with the Austrian Economic Chambers, Advantage Austria and with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Austria, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Slovenia to the UN, OSCE and other international organizations in Vienna, and SKICA Vienna.

For more information about Peace Child musical, please contact: SKICA Dunaj, E-mail: office@skica.at