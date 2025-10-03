Governor Abbott Announces More Than $8.5 Million In Grants To 35 Central Texas Veteran Service Organizations

TEXAS, October 3 - October 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling more than $8.5 million were awarded to 35 organizations in Central Texas as part of the Texas Veterans Commission’s Grants Across Texas presentations. Administered by TVC, the funding will provide services to more than 4,440 area veterans and their families across 30 counties.

“Our veterans represent the strength and resilience of our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “By strengthening these 35 Central Texas organizations, we are creating opportunities that will carry our veterans and their families forward for generations. Texas will always stand with the brave men and women who answered the call to protect our state and our nation.”

“In Central Texas, we see every day how much difference timely support means for veterans and their families,” said TVC Commissioner Mary Dale. “By investing in local partners and organizations, these FVA grants bring strength and stability directly to veterans and their families – turning community care into life-changing impact. These grants and these partnerships both expand our ability to provide vital services to those most deserving.”

Commissioner Dale presented the grants to the organizations at the Heroes Resource Center in Cedar Park. The FVA grant recipients and their services include:

$350,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes Austin Dog Alliance: $355,000 for Service Dog Pilot Program

$165,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes Bell County: $400,000 for financial assistance

$225,000 for financial assistance and $50,000 for peer support Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas Inc: $350,000 for support services

$125,000 for financial assistance and $50,000 for peer support Burnet County: $50,000 for organizational transportation fleet

$100,000 for financial assistance and $150,000 for housing for Texas Heroes Caritas of Austin: $75,000 for financial assistance

$150,000 for financial assistance Catholic Charities of Central Texas: $150,000 for financial assistance

$330,000 for clinical counseling Central Texas Council of Governments: $350,000 for housing for Texas Heroes

$210,000 for Veterans Treatment Court Easter Seals Central Texas Inc.: $500,000 for housing for Texas Heroes

$100,000 for financial assistance Goodwill Industries of Central Texas: $175,000 for financial assistance

$250,000 for financial assistance and $350,000 for Veterans Treatment Court Heart of Texas Region Mental Health Mental Retardation Center (Veterans One Stop): $125,000 for clinical counseling

$150,000 for financial assistance Lee County: $20,000 for Elder Care Services

$120,000 for Veterans Treatment Court Meals on Wheels and More Inc.: $350,000 for housing for Texas Heroes

$250,000 for financial assistance Outsiders Anonymous: $50,000 for Peer support services

$310,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes ROCK, Ride on Center for Kids (Georgetown): $110,000 for clinical counseling

$500,000 for clinical counseling Texas National Guard Family Support Foundation: $250,000 for financial assistance

$250,000 for financial assistance Transition Skills Training Inc: $50,000 for Veteran Small Business support

$50,000 for Veterans Treatment Court USA Cares Inc: $350,000 for financial assistance

In May, Governor Abbott announced a record-breaking $46.3 million in over 200 grants to 175 organizations across Texas. This is projected to provide direct services to nearly 40,000 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses.

Since 2009, through the current 2025-2026 grant cycle, more than $359 million in grant funding has been awarded through more than 1,600 FVA grants.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Officers.

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery’s games designated for veteran support. People can also donate when registering their vehicles or when getting a hunting or fishing license.

Veterans in need of assistance can find organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at https://tvc.texas.gov/fund.