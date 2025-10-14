Verbal selected for Plug and Play’s inaugural health program to enhance healthcare quality with innovative technology

AI-powered healthcare compliance solution provider joins cohort of startups focused on integrating new technologies to transform care delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verbal , a leading innovator in AI-powered healthcare compliance co-founded by Waleed Mohsen , today announced its selection for Plug and Play's inaugural health program. Launched at the GuideWell Innovation Center in Orlando, Florida, the program is designed to support startups as they grow their solutions and connect with potential customers who can benefit from their innovations.Verbal’s mission: Addressing critical compliance gaps with AIQA and regulatory compliance are chronic healthcare pain points. A Verbal survey reveals a critical lapse: while written protocols exist, less than a third of healthcare organizations audit virtual visits more than once a month to ensure teams adhere to them. Consequently, almost 99% of all patient interactions go unreviewed.This gap exposes organizations to major patient safety, regulatory, and reputational risks, with single violations often costing millions in lawsuits and clawbacks. Consider the potential fallout: the alleged mishandling of just three evaluation calls by CMS may cost Humana $1–3 billion through a star rating downgrade, a penalty they are now fighting in court.With AI voice and chat agents entering care, these risks are multiplying.Verbal audits and analyzes all patient interactions and documentation. This offers teams a 20X coverage improvement while reducing the labor costs associated with manual review by 90%.The solution offers both live and retrospective auditing on human and AI agent interactions and documentation, assigning adherence scores based on custom best practices and regulatory requirements while providing real-time feedback during patient interactions to drive adherence."We believe AI-powered QA is the only way healthcare teams can realistically address compliance gaps and ensure every patient interaction meets their care standards and regulatory requirements," says Waleed Mohsen, CEO of Verbal. "I see AI tools that enhance patient safety as healthcare's version of the car airbag. Once you realize they're an option, you can't help but see how dangerous it's been without them."Supporting Orlando's growing innovation ecosystem"Plug and Play is excited to continue to support startups in Orlando. Joining together with three major leaders in the healthcare space will allow us to invest and develop the next generation of startups," says Jake McGee, Director of Corporate Partnerships for Plug and Play Orlando.Participants in the program will have access to comprehensive resources, including workshops, mentorship sessions, Expos, business development support, and investment opportunities. The program is expected to generate significant economic benefits for Central Florida by attracting global startups, unlocking access to outside capital, stimulating job creation, and positioning Orlando as a competitive hub for health innovation globally.Plug and Play Orlando, which opened in 2024, has quickly become a key innovation hub, helping startups grow and succeed in a rapidly evolving marketplace. For more details, see Plug and Play’s announcement.About VerbalVerbal is an AI-powered compliance platform purpose-built to help healthcare organizations meet and maintain quality standards by guiding front-line staff in real-time and giving supervisors full visibility into clinical and non-clinical interactions. Already transforming care in behavioral health, chronic condition management, and care navigation, Verbal has increased compliance visibility by 20x, lowered compliance labor costs by 90% and increased adherence by 79% in the first 90 days. For more information, visit https://tryverbal.com/ About Plug and PlayPlug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

