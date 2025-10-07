Verbal AI announced as qualified solution for healthcare compliance on Mayo Clinic Platform

Verbal’s AI-powered clinical compliance solutions are available to Mayo Clinic Platform’s affiliated healthcare organizations, says CEO Waleed Mohsen.

This collaboration is a huge win for providers, patients, and compliance teams in the Mayo Clinic Platform's affiliate network.” — Waleed Mohsen

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verbal AI Technologies, Inc., a leading innovator in AI-powered healthcare compliance co-founded by Waleed Mohsen , today announced its flagship product, Verbal, as a qualified solution on the Mayo Clinic Platform . This makes Verbal's comprehensive quality assurance (QA) and compliance AI solutions easily accessible to Mayo Clinic Platform's network of more than 50 affiliated hospitals and healthcare organizations.Verbal addresses critical compliance gaps in healthcare by automating QA processes that have traditionally relied on manual audits. The solution monitors and audits 100% of patient interactions in which it is deployed, providing many healthcare organizations with a massive improvement in coverage while substantially lowering labor costs associated with manual review.With Verbal a qualified solution on Mayo Clinic Platform, it’s easy for affiliated organizations to implement AI-powered compliance tools and start to address these gaps."This collaboration is a huge win for providers and compliance teams in the Mayo Clinic Platform's affiliate network," says Waleed Mohsen, CEO of Verbal. "We believe AI-powered QA is the only way healthcare teams can realistically address compliance gaps and ensure every patient interaction meets their care standards and regulatory requirements. Relieving teams of manual QA audits is no small win either."Beyond marketplace integration, Mayo Clinic Platform's marketplace team will actively promote Verbal's solutions to their network of affiliated organizations, providing dedicated support throughout the evaluation and implementation process.Mayo Clinic Platform will also provide specialized training to their marketplace representatives, enabling them to effectively communicate Verbal's value proposition and technical capabilities to healthcare organizations. This direct sales support approach represents a significant advancement beyond traditional marketplace listings.Mayo Clinic Platform Solutions Studio accelerates the development and deployment of digital health solutions by offering access to global, federated de-identified data and scalable integration into clinical workflows.The program evaluates each solution for intended use, proposed value, and clinical and algorithmic performance providing transparency and credibility and enabling adoption of transformative health technologies.“Working with Mayo Clinic Platform speeds up digital healthcare innovation. It gives digital health companies the tools, data, and capabilities they need to more efficiently and effectively develop and deploy AI and data-centric solutions. When a solution is qualified, providers can trust it has been reviewed for adherence to responsible AI principles, all aimed at supporting care teams and improving patient outcomes,” says Steve Bethke, Vice President of Solution Developer Market at Mayo Clinic Platform.About VerbalVerbal is an AI-powered compliance platform purpose-built to help healthcare organizations meet and maintain quality standards at the point of care, whether for clinical, safety, or accreditation outcomes, by guiding front-line staff in real-time and giving supervisors full visibility into clinical and non-clinical interactions. Already transforming care in behavioral health, chronic condition management, and care navigation and as a participant in the Healthworx BlueCross BlueShield Accelerator, Verbal has increased compliance visibility by 100x, lowered compliance labor costs by 56% and increased adherence by 79% in the first 90 days.Mayo Clinic does not endorse or warrant the third-party products or services made available through Mayo Clinic Platform, including their functionality, quality, or performance. Mayo Clinic expressly disclaims any express or implied warranties on such third-party products or services, including any implied warranties of merchantability, quality, accuracy, fitness for a particular purpose, or noninfringement. All use of these third-party products or services, including applicable rights or remedies, are governed by separate terms with the applicable third-party developers or providers.

