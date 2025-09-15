Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,897 in the last 365 days.

Mexico Business News Features Waleed Mohsen on Generative AI in Healthcare

Waleed Mohsen recognized internationally for insights on the benefits and risks of generative AI in healthcare.

Generative AI offers clear wins for providers and payers, but assuming it will always perform flawlessly can lead to dangerous blind spots.”
— Waleed Mohsen
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mexico Business News has published a feature article by Waleed Mohsen, founder of Verbal AI Technologies, discussing the opportunities and risks of generative artificial intelligence in healthcare.

In the piece, Mohsen examines how generative AI can streamline documentation, accelerate clinical workflows, and improve patient communication. He also cautions that overlooked risks — such as hallucinations and inconsistent quality controls — remain significant challenges for healthcare organizations.

“Generative AI offers clear wins for providers and payers,” Mohsen explains. “But assuming that it will always perform flawlessly can lead to dangerous blind spots. Healthcare leaders need to balance innovation with robust oversight.”

Mexico Business News highlighted Mohsen’s commentary as part of its ongoing coverage of digital transformation across industries. The feature underscores growing international attention to the role of AI in healthcare compliance and patient safety.

The recognition follows Mohsen’s broader advocacy on AI quality assurance, which he has described as “healthcare’s new air traffic control.” His focus is on ensuring that advanced technologies support — rather than compromise — patient safety and regulatory compliance.

About Waleed Mohsen
Waleed Mohsen is the founder of Verbal AI Technologies, Inc., a San-Francisco-based company focused on supporting payers and providers with compliance oversight. His work emphasizes the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare operations, particularly in areas where quality assurance, accreditation, and patient safety intersect.

Waleed Mohsen
Verbal Technologies, Inc.
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mexico Business News Features Waleed Mohsen on Generative AI in Healthcare

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more