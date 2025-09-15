Waleed Mohsen recognized internationally for insights on the benefits and risks of generative AI in healthcare.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexico Business News has published a feature article by Waleed Mohsen , founder of Verbal AI Technologies, discussing the opportunities and risks of generative artificial intelligence in healthcare.In the piece, Mohsen examines how generative AI can streamline documentation, accelerate clinical workflows, and improve patient communication. He also cautions that overlooked risks — such as hallucinations and inconsistent quality controls — remain significant challenges for healthcare organizations.“Generative AI offers clear wins for providers and payers,” Mohsen explains. “But assuming that it will always perform flawlessly can lead to dangerous blind spots. Healthcare leaders need to balance innovation with robust oversight.”Mexico Business News highlighted Mohsen’s commentary as part of its ongoing coverage of digital transformation across industries. The feature underscores growing international attention to the role of AI in healthcare compliance and patient safety.The recognition follows Mohsen’s broader advocacy on AI quality assurance, which he has described as “healthcare’s new air traffic control.” His focus is on ensuring that advanced technologies support — rather than compromise — patient safety and regulatory compliance.About Waleed MohsenWaleed Mohsen is the founder of Verbal AI Technologies, Inc., a San-Francisco-based company focused on supporting payers and providers with compliance oversight. His work emphasizes the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare operations, particularly in areas where quality assurance, accreditation, and patient safety intersect.

