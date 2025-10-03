DPS, RCSO Arrest Five After Narcotics Search in Amarillo (Northwest Texas Region)

AMARILLO – On, Oct. 3, 2025, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), with assistance from the Randall Co. Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), made five arrests and a significant drug and weapons seizure at a residence in Amarillo.

At around 6:00 a.m., DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents, DPS Troopers and RCSO SWAT executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in Amarillo’s Eastridge neighborhood. During the operation, law enforcement seized approximately 1,202 grams of marijuana, five grams of cocaine, 62 grams of methamphetamine, 1,135 grams of THC-infused products, 242 fluid ounces of promethazine and three firearms.

Five individuals were arrested on scene, with four on drug-related charges and one for an outstanding warrant. The following individuals were booked into the Potter Co. Jail:

John Medellin, 27, of Amarillo – felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a controlled substance and felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Martell Kheuasouvanh, 43, of Amarillo – felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a controlled substance and felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Kaiden Rider, 26, of Amarillo – felony possession of a controlled substance.

John-Kiet Nguyen, 39, of Amarillo – misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Cheyenne Best, 23, of Amarillo – outstanding warrant for misdemeanor failure to maintain financial responsibility.

This is an ongoing investigation by DPS CID, and no further information is available.

DPS is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to combat drug trafficking and organized crime in the Texas Panhandle and across the entire state.

