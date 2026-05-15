Northeast Texas Most Wanted Sex Offender Captured in Mexico

AUSTIN – A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender is back in custody after being located in Mexico. A Texas Crime Stoppers will not be paid for his arrest.

Kit Edward Lulow, 42, was spotted living and hiding out in Nuevo Progreso, Mexico – that’s just over the border from Progreso, Texas, in Hidalgo Co. Working off investigative information, the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force coordinated Lulow’s capture, and he was turned over to the Texas Rangers at the Progreso Port of Entry and booked into the Hidalgo Co. Jail on May 7, 2026. DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents from Texarkana also assisted in the investigation.

In 2008, Lulow was convicted in Oregon of rape, sexual abuse and sodomy following incidents with a 13-year-old girl. He was subsequently sentenced to 75 months in prison. Between 2014 and 2019, Lulow was arrested multiple times in Oregon for violating his parole. In February 2026, he was arrested in Marion Co., Texas, for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of child pornography. He soon bonded out of jail, left Texas and took off into Mexico.

Lulow was also wanted out of Cass Co. since February 2026 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Additional warrants were issued in April 2026 by the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Texas, for possession of child pornography and possession of a firearm by a felon. More information about Lulow or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2026, DPS and other agencies have arrested 33 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 26 sex offenders and four gang members – with $50,500 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

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(HQ 2026-047)