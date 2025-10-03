MPD Arrests Two Suspects in 14th Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested two men for a fatal shooting that occurred in Northwest.



On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at approximately 3:59 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1600 block of 14th Street, Northwest, for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Henry Crutchfield, of Waldorf, MD.

On Friday, October 3, 2025, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 23-year-old Damari Brown, of Northeast, DC, and 24-year-old Antoin Whitehead, of Southeast, DC. Brown and Whitehead have been charged with First Degree Murder While Armed – Felony Murder.

