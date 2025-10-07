MPD Makes Arrest in Columbia Road Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the suspects approached the victim to complete the sale of a pair of shoes in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects then fled the scene.

On Friday, October 3, 2025, a 17-year-old Juvenile Male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25119449

###