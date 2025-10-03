ND 17 to temporarily close for railroad crossing maintenance in Grafton

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota Highway 17 is expected to close temporarily Monday, Oct. 6 in Grafton, near mile marker 127.9, near the east junction of U.S. Highway 81, for Dakota Northern Railroad maintenance.

There will be a signed detour in place for motorists. The work is expected to be completed on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to pay attention, follow the signed detour and be aware of traffic congestion.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.