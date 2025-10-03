Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,119 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,075 in the last 365 days.

ND 17 to temporarily close for railroad crossing maintenance in Grafton

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota Highway 17 is expected to close temporarily Monday, Oct. 6 in Grafton, near mile marker 127.9, near the east junction of U.S. Highway 81, for Dakota Northern Railroad maintenance.

There will be a signed detour in place for motorists. The work is expected to be completed on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to pay attention, follow the signed detour and be aware of traffic congestion.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ND 17 to temporarily close for railroad crossing maintenance in Grafton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more