New connections for Marysville: Northbound I-5 off-ramp to SR 529 now open, southbound I-5 on-ramp debuts soon

MARYSVILLE – Many have had to wonder over the years whether a train would be blocking the way when exiting or heading to Interstate 5 in Marysville. That may not be a question going forward, as people will have new options for bypassing the rail crossing: Brand new on- and off-ramps connecting I-5 to State Route 529 and State Avenue are opening.

At about 4 a.m. Friday, Oct. 3, the Washington State Department of Transportation opened the new northbound I-5 off-ramp to SR 529. The SR 529 on-ramp to southbound I-5 and a new roundabout are scheduled to open later in the day, providing more options for people who use both directions of SR 529.

These new facilities are east of the BNSF railroad tracks through the city, unaffected by the trains that regularly pass through the area.

Before the ramps opened, people on their way to or from I-5 in downtown Marysville had to use Fourth Street/SR 528, less than a quarter-mile west of the rail crossing. When trains pass, traffic often backs up onto the I-5 off-ramp and into downtown Marysville.

The new off-ramp at what is now exit 198 helps complete the $123 million I-5/SR 529 interchange project. With the new I-5 on-ramp from SR 529 opening, new metering signals installed during construction will also begin operating during heavy traffic.

SR 529 has long had an off-ramp to northbound I-5, while the southbound freeway has an off-ramp to southbound SR 529.

Northbound I-5 is four lanes at the new off-ramp, but the right lane now ends just north of the exit.

The project also includes a roundabout on SR 529 just south of Ebey Slough that creates options for people traveling to and from north Everett and the city’s waterfront. Through the roundabout:

The southbound I-5 on-ramp will be accessible to people traveling in both directions of SR 529.

Drivers exiting northbound I-5 will be able to turn onto southbound SR 529 or continue north into Marysville.

People traveling in each direction of SR 529 will be able to make U-turns on the highway.

In addition to the new ramps, the project also extended the northbound I-5 HOV lane from downtown Everett to Marysville and created a third general-purpose through-lane in north Everett. Before the project, the right lane of northbound I-5 was an exit-only to Marine View Drive. People merging onto I-5 from US 2 or Everett Avenue had a short distance to merge left that often contributed to backups on the freeway in Everett.

