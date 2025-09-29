Tolling on SR 509 Expressway in SeaTac now in effect

SEATAC – Motor vehicles using the new State Route 509 Expressway in SeaTac will now be charged a toll.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29, two-axle vehicles using the expressway between Interstate 5 and 24th Avenue South with a valid Good To Go! account and pass will be charged a toll ranging from $1.20 to $2.40, depending on the time of day. Vehicles with three or more axles will pay higher rates depending on the number of axles. Tolls are collected near the new I-5 on- and off-ramps, and there are no carpool exemptions.

Everyone can use the new expressway, but travelers with a Good To Go! account and pass pay the lowest toll rate. If the vehicle isn’t linked to a Good To Go! account, a toll bill will be mailed at a higher rate – $2 more for each trip.

The first mile of the expressway opened June 28. Two additional miles are expected to open in 2028. This will extend SR 509 from where it currently ends at South 188th Street to 24th Avenue South in SeaTac,. All routes that existed before the expressway opened will continue to be free to use. Only the new portion of SR 509 is tolled.

Tolling is beginning now to cover the costs of operating and maintaining the new road. Tolling also helps fund the current and future construction work planned as part of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Puget Sound Gateway Program. Toll revenue is required to fund $213.2 million of the Gateway project’s $2.83 billion budget

How to get Good To Go!

Travelers still have time to save money on tolls for the new SR 509 Expressway and all other toll roads in Washington by opening a Good To Go! account. It’s free to sign up, and drivers can still get a free sticker pass at GoodToGo509.com while supplies last.

Visit MyGoodToGo.com for more information about account types. Some only require a credit card on file. Others use a prepaid balance that refills automatically.