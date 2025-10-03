WSDOT outlines repair plan and next steps for SR 167 bridge damaged in Sept. 23 strike

PACIFIC – The Washington State Department of Transportation will move forward with repairs to the damaged bridge on State Route 167 over Third Avenue Southwest, which was struck by an over-height vehicle Monday, Sept. 23. The Governor’s office issued an emergency proclamation (PDF 132KB) on Tuesday, Sept. 30, in response to this incident allowing WSDOT to seek federal reimbursement.

Since the strike, WSDOT bridge inspectors and engineers have assessed the extent of the damage and are working to determine a repair plan to restore the bridge to its pre-strike condition. Every bridge strike is different, and each requires a tailored approach. Before repairs can begin, crews must develop a repair strategy, contract with specialized workers, order materials, mobilize equipment and put a safe traffic control plan in place.

“We recognize the importance of SR 167 to many communities. Our top priority is restoring the full capacity of this bridge as quickly as possible,” said Brian Nielsen, WSDOT’s Northwest Region Administrator. “This will be a significant effort that requires careful planning, but crews will be working around the clock to get the job done.”

By Oct. 17, WSDOT will adjust the current traffic configuration on northbound SR 167, which is currently reduced to one lane to:

Temporarily reopen the outside right lane and the inside left lane to traffic.

Reduce the speed limit to 45 mph.

Install barrier to prevent traffic from entering the middle lane and merging into the inside and outside lanes.

Restrict all truck traffic to the right lane.

To make these temporary traffic adjustments, crews will need overnight closures of northbound lanes of SR 167. Details are being finalized and will be shared when available. This work is weather dependent.

Travelers should expect congestion and delays in the work zone and on the detour routes during lane closures. WSDOT encourages people to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.

Construction timeline

WSDOT will bring a contractor on board next month to begin repairs. Once construction is underway, the bridge will again be reduced to one lane to provide space to stage equipment and perform repairs.

During construction, crews will also intermittently close all northbound lanes of SR 167 to remove and replace the damaged girder. Additionally, Third Avenue Southwest will be closed intermittently during construction. Signed detours will direct travelers around the closures.

Crews expect to work seven days a week. WSDOT plans to complete repairs in early 2026 and will provide a more precise timeline once the contractor is selected and finalizes the schedule.

Preventing bridge strikes

This is the second bridge strike in recent months that has taken a bridge out of normal service. These incidents highlight the serious impacts an over-height load or unsecured cargo can have, not only on structures themselves, but on the thousands of people who rely on state highways every day.

WSDOT provides a vertical clearance trip planning tool, which allows commercial drivers to enter their vehicle height and planned route to receive alerts about clearance restrictions and avoid conflicts. WSDOT urges all drivers to know the height and weight of their loads and to ensure they are properly secured before traveling.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.