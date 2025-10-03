DPH Launches New Podcast Series

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 3, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) today launched the “Healthy People Podcast,” a new series aimed at educating the people of South Carolina about topics of public health interest through conversational, informative discussions with DPH subject matter experts.

The pilot episode deals with the issue of youth vaping and the dangers of nicotine addiction in South Carolina. The featured guest is Catherine Warner, Senior Communications Consultant for the agency’s Injury, Tobacco and Substance Use Prevention section.

The series is co-hosted by Ron Aiken, Media Relations Director, and Carolyn Culbertson, Internal Communications Coordinator. Upcoming topics will include the launch of the state’s new five-year State Health Improvement Plan, nutritional goal-setting for the holidays, efforts to expand health department services to underserved areas of South Carolina and more.

“We believe this new podcast series will allow us to connect and engage with the people of South Carolina on topics and issues that deserve in-depth discussion and analysis,” said Dr. Ed Simmer, interim DPH director. “Podcasts offer a format to do that in ways other media don’t, and as the state’s public health agency it’s responsible for us to try to use every communication tool we have to educate and inform the people of South Carolina about matters impacting their health.”

Podcast episodes can be found on DPH’s YouTube page and on our website. New episodes post the First Friday of each month.

