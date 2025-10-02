DPH Confirms Measles Outbreak in Upstate Region

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 2, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed an outbreak of measles in the Upstate. As of Oct. 1, 2025, a total of eight measles cases have been reported to DPH in the Upstate. Five out of the eight cases became sick within the past month and are part of a newly identified outbreak of measles.

A measles outbreak is defined as three or more cases that are epidemiologically linked. The people involved in the outbreak are unvaccinated and did not have immunity from a previous measles infection. Currently, cases are following DPH isolation guidance to prevent further spread of the virus.

The agency is continuing a contact investigation and is notifying people who may have been exposed.

“Measles is highly contagious, and there is risk for continued, rapid spread of the disease in the Upstate among communities with low immunization rates,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist and Health Programs Branch director. “Measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination remains the most important tool for preventing measles infection and spread. We strongly encourage everyone to review their immunization records and make sure they are up to date on all recommended vaccinations, including MMR.”

The initial symptoms of measles include fever, cough, red eyes and runny nose. These symptoms are followed by a rash beginning on the face then spreading to the rest of the body. The rash usually lasts five or six days.

“The unknown source of two of the cases indicates unrecognized community spread,” said Dr. Bell. “We anticipate more cases will be identified and implore community members to act responsibly. If you are ill, stay home. Notify a health care provider by phone of symptoms suggestive of measles before visiting a clinic. Follow guidance for control measures and cooperate with DPH investigations. At this time, it is very important to get better protection against measles spread in our communities by increasing measles vaccination coverage.”

The virus can be spread through the air when a person with measles breathes, coughs, or sneezes. Measles virus can remain infectious in the air in a confined area for up to two hours after the sick person is gone from the area. People with measles should stay home from work and school and avoid contact with others for four days after their rash first appears. It is also important for people without immunity to the virus who have had contact with a measles case to quarantine as instructed, because people with mild early symptoms can spread the virus. Those infected with measles are contagious from four days before the rash begins through four days after its onset. The measles vaccine is over 97% effective at preventing infection. Children should receive two doses of MMR vaccine: the first at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second at 4 to 6 years of age. Children 6 to 12 months should get an early dose of MMR vaccine if they are traveling internationally.

For all ages, it is important to talk to your doctor to make sure you are protected against measles, especially if you are going to be traveling. Most people born before 1957 were infected with measles during childhood and, therefore, are presumed to have protection via natural immunity, even if they have not been vaccinated.

Certain groups of people, including pregnant women and immunocompromised people, should not receive the MMR vaccine or should delay receiving it. DPH recommends and encourages people to speak with a health care provider to evaluate the risks and benefits of vaccination.

As of September 30, 2025, there have been a total of 1,544 confirmed measles cases reported across 41 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been more than 40 outbreaks reported in 2025, and 86% of confirmed cases (1,333 of 1,544) are outbreak-associated.

Cases of Measles in South Carolina in 2025

In July, South Carolina had two confirmed cases of measles. The first reported case was associated with exposure while traveling. The second case was a known close contact of the first case. Earlier in September, South Carolina had one confirmed case of measles also associated with exposure while traveling and was unrelated to the July cases. The current outbreak in the Upstate involves two cases with no history of travel or identified source of exposure. Subsequent spread to close contacts of these cases occurred marking five new cases, making a total of eight cases of measles in South Carolina in 2025 to date. The outbreak has no known connection with the previous three cases.

For more information about measles, visit the DPH website or CDC website.

###