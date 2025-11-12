Ascentim Unveils Bold Rebrand for Leaders Who Refuse to Play Small

A Fresh Identity and Renewed Message for Leaders Ready to Lead Boldly, Live Fully, and Make a Lasting Mark

This rebrand is more than a new look — it’s a reimagined approach to leadership development that empowers high achievers to lead with purpose, not pressure.” — Lisa L. Baker

TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascentim , the award-winning executive coaching and leadership development practice founded by Lisa L. Baker, today unveils a bold new brand identity and suite of resources crafted to meet the evolving needs of today's leaders.This rebrand marks a pivotal milestone in Ascentim's journey, shaped by four years of intentional growth, in-depth listening, and transformational impact. Ascentim has helped hundreds of leaders shift from pressure to purpose and rediscover the heart of their leadership. Originally built on the three pillars of connections, careers, and finances, the practice continues to honor that foundation while evolving to meet the moment.The brand speaks to the complexity of 21st-century leadership and the inner work it demands to lead with impact and integrity."We've grown alongside our clients," said Baker. "As the world changes, so do the challenges leaders face. This rebrand is our response: a renewed invitation to pause, reflect, and lead with greater intention."With a bold new mantra, "You're Done Playing Small. You're Meant for More — Much More," the company is reaffirming its commitment to helping leaders move from pressure to purpose and from success to significance.The refreshed brand brings a striking new look, sharper messaging, and a growing collection of emotionally intelligent tools to support high-impact leadership. The latest offerings explore topics such as personal growth, resilience, and navigating transitions.Among the newly released tools:1. Bold Moves Training Video: A concise, high-impact training designed to help leaders identify common blockers, shift limiting patterns, and lead with greater confidence and clarity.2. Leading from Within Mini-Journal: A reflection tool with prompts that help leaders reconnect with their values, deepen self-awareness, and foster growth in others.3. Boost Your Business Through Thought Leadership: A strategic worksheet to help leaders clarify their unique Thought Leadership Intersection Point and amplify their voice across platforms with purpose and precision.These tools reflect Ascentim's ongoing commitment to equipping leaders with practical support that sparks insight, inspires courageous decisions, and transforms how they think, act, and lead. Explore the full suite at www.ascentim.com/resources It's not just the look, message, and tools that have evolved.Building on its signature G.R.O.W. Coaching Process, Ascentim now offers a powerful blueprint for thriving leaders, teams, and organizations. The I.G.R.O.W. Transformation Framework — Ignite, Gain Insight, Realize Possibilities, Overcome Obstacles, and Win at Life — is a catalyst for multiplying growth across the people and systems leaders touch. Rooted in the belief that transformational leaders build high-performing teams and thriving cultures, I.G.R.O.W. turns awareness into aligned action and impact at every level of influence.Discover how Ascentim is shaping the next generation of bold, purpose-driven leadership.About AscentimAscentim is an award-winning executive coaching and leadership development practice that equips high-achieving professionals and entrepreneurs to lead boldly and live fully. Through personalized coaching, strategic facilitation, and immersive leadership development, Ascentim guides leaders to create meaningful impact—moving beyond pressure-driven success to purpose-aligned leadership.At the heart of its approach is the signature G.R.O.W. Coaching Process, a values-based framework that helps leaders turn insight into strategic action and success into lasting significance.

