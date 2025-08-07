Lisa L. Baker Joins Forbes Coaches Council, Advancing Transformational Leadership

Forbes Coaches Council is an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.

Joining the Forbes Coaches Council amplifies my mission to transform leaders, teams, and organizations—expanding their impact while staying true to who they are.” — Lisa L. Baker

TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa L. Baker, Executive Coach and Founder of Ascentim , an award‑winning executive coaching and leadership development practice, has joined Forbes Coaches Council—an invitation‑only community for leading business and career coaches.Baker was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her leadership and coaching experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.As a member of the Council, Baker will contribute expert insights through original byline articles and published Expert Panels on Forbes.com. Her first article , Purpose Over Performance: The Transformational Edge of Aligned Leadership, explores how leaders can unlock deeper impact by aligning with their values. She was also the lead voice in the Expert Panel , 20 Ways Executives Ignore Leadership Challenges—And Why It's Risky.In addition to publishing thought leadership content, Baker will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum, and benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—a luxury travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program."I'm honored to join this distinguished community of coaches and thought leaders," said Baker. "Forbes Coaches Council offers a powerful platform to share insights, collaborate with peers, and amplify the message that transformational leadership is possible in every season of life and business. This opportunity gives me another forum to serve leaders who are ready to grow their impact while staying true to themselves."About AscentimAscentim is an award‑winning executive coaching and leadership development practice guiding transformational leaders to drive impact from the inside out. We support high-performing professionals and purpose-driven organizations through personalized coaching, strategic facilitation, and immersive leadership development.At the core of our approach is the signature G.R.O.W. Coaching Process—a values-based framework that turns insight into strategic action by helping leaders gain clarity, realize new possibilities, overcome obstacles, and win at life.About Forbes CouncilsForbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com

