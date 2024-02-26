Lisa L. Baker Named 2023 Brightside Trailblazer in Business
Ascentim founder recognized by Brightside Empirical Review Award for the second time.
It's a profound honor to receive the Brightside Trailblazer in Business award for the second consecutive year.”TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second consecutive year, Brightside Global Trade awarded Ascentim founder Lisa L. Baker with the Brightside Empirical Review (BER) Award - 2023 Brightside Trailblazer in Business. Brightside is a multichannel magazine (online TV, e-magazine, and social portal) operated by Elton and Elizabeth Clare Brewington. The media company features interviews, reviews, and business news while fostering a growing subscriber community.
— Lisa L. Baker, Founder of Ascentim
“Earning this highly regarded award from Brightside is incredibly rewarding,” says Baker. “Not only does it validate the hard work and dedication that I have poured into Ascentim, but also the fact that this is our second time at the metaphorical podium shows we’re building a business with consistent quality, a strong foundation, and a bright future.”
Baker and Brightside have an ongoing professional relationship through Baker’s annual participation in the Women’s Business Empowerment Forum that occurs each year in March. Brightside Reviewer and Producer Elizabeth Clare Brewington shares that Baker’s presentations are among the most highly anticipated.
“Lisa is a real gift to our Brightside community,” says Brewington. “Her authenticity, passion, and undeniable depth of wisdom and experience shine through in every interaction we have with her. This award acknowledges her unwavering commitment to excellence.”
Baker’s coaching practice, Ascentim, assists clients in three fundamental pillars of success: connections, careers, and finances. In addition, Baker is a public speaker, presenter, and facilitator who has garnered awards from multiple media outlets.
ABOUT ASCENTIM
Ascentim is a Maryland-based coaching practice that utilizes a unique G.R.O.W. process to help high performers gain clarity, realize new possibilities, overcome obstacles, and win at life. Ascentim focuses on three core pillars: connections, careers, and finances. Ascentim guides clients on their path to a bright future with flexible coaching options designed to meet individual needs. Founder Lisa L. Baker is also available for speaking engagements.
