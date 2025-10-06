Skee-Ball announces Shuffleboard X, bringing home an arcade favorite with commercial quality

PULASKI, WI, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team behind Skee-Ballannounced the launch of Shuffleboard X, a home-sized shuffleboard table designed to become a staple in any man cave or home game room. Shuffleboard X delivers a premium, durable gaming experience at an accessible price, making it a must have for home gaming enthusiasts.“For decades, our team has been entrusted with manufacturing the iconic quality of Skee-Ball, and we’re bringing that same commitment to craftsmanship into the world of shuffleboard,” said Lance Treankler, Skee-Ball Team. “We recognized that high-quality shuffleboard was often too expensive or too difficult to install for the average consumer. Shuffleboard X changes that, offering a long, tournament-quality experience that is both affordable and incredibly easy to set up.”Shuffleboard X: Built for Parties, Designed to LastShuffleboard X combines large-format fun with practical, home-friendly features:- Affordably Priced: While traditional shuffleboard tables often cost thousands of dollars, Shuffleboard X is committed to making the game accessible. As an early bird special, supporters can save $300 and score their table for just $599.- Easy to Assemble: Forget expensive installation crews. Shuffleboard X is smartly packaged in three convenient boxes and can be fully assembled in approximately one hour with simple tools, allowing users to get to the fun faster.- Built to Last: Manufactured with the highest grade materials, including a robust wood construction and durable polymer surface, Shuffleboard X is engineered to be as sturdy and reliable as its commercial-grade counterparts, ensuring years of competitive play.- Game Room Ready: While designed for the home, the table retains an impressive 9 foot playfield, providing the authentic, competitive feel of the game while proudly standing as a statement piece in any dedicated game room.Availability and Early Bird OfferThe Shuffleboard X is scheduled to launch for pre-order on Kickstarter tomorrow, Tuesday October 7th. The first 200 pre-orders will secure a special early bird price of $599 compared to $899 regular MSRP.Watch the project trailer [ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7SQ6jwAHpWs Visit the kickstarter page [ https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/shuffleboardxsbha/shuffleboard-x-by-skee-ball-home-arcade?ref=58mna9 Download the assets [ https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ggp728Bar21J_7Dzyd45afeFp5JWnmql?usp=sharing About Skee-Ball Home ArcadeFounded on the Jersey Boardwalk in 1908, Skee-Ball has been a timeless American tradition for over a century inspiring competition, laughter, and lasting memories across generations. Today, Skee-Ball Home Arcade continues that legacy by bringing commercial-grade quality and arcade favorites into homes, offices, and vacation spaces worldwide. Headquartered in Pulaski, Wisconsin, our team is dedicated to one promise: simple fun that creates lasting memories.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.