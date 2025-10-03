H.R. 2693, District of Columbia Electronic Transmittal of Legislation Act of 2025

H.R. 2693 would amend the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to explicitly allow the chair of the Council of the District of Columbia to electronically transmit to the Congress any act passed by the council; under current law physical copies must be delivered. CBO estimates enacting H.R. 2693 would have no cost to the federal government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.