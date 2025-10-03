H.R. 5103, Make the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful Act of 2025

H.R. 5103 would expand Executive Order 14252 to require the Department of the Interior to implement a beautification program in the district. The bill also would establish within the executive branch the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful Commission to develop and coordinate priorities for the full enforcement of federal and local laws within the District of Columbia. The bill also would require the commission to report its findings to the Congress. The authority for the program and the commission would end on January 2, 2029. Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that the cost of implementing H.R. 5103 would be insignificant over the 2026-2030 period.

