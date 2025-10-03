H.R. 5107, CLEAN DC Act of 2025

H.R. 5107 would repeal sections of the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022 (D.C. Law 24-345), which established certain restrictions and requirements for the Metropolitan Police Department. Because the bill would affect only the District of Columbia, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 5107 would have no cost to the federal government.

