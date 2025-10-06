H.R. 4183, Federal Maritime Commission Reauthorization Act of 2025
H.R. 4183 would authorize the appropriation of specific amounts each year totaling $212 million over the 2026-2029 period for the activities of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC). The bill also would create additional administrative and reporting requirements for the FMC, and it would establish two advisory committees to assist the commission. In 2025, the Congress provided $40 million for the FMC.
CBO assumes that the bill will be enacted near the end of 2025 and that the specified amounts will be provided in each year. Based on historical spending patterns for the FMC, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 4183 would cost $208 million over the 2026-2030 period and $4 million after 2030.
The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 400 (transportation).
Table 1.
Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 4183
|
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
2035
|
2026-2030
|
2026-2035
|
Authorization
|
49
|
52
|
54
|
57
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
212
|
212
|
Estimated Outlays
|
38
|
49
|
53
|
55
|
13
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
208
|
212
The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aaron Krupkin. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.
Phillip L. Swagel
Director, Congressional Budget Office
