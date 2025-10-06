H.R. 4183, Federal Maritime Commission Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R. 4183 would authorize the appropriation of specific amounts each year totaling $212 million over the 2026-2029 period for the activities of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC). The bill also would create additional administrative and reporting requirements for the FMC, and it would establish two advisory committees to assist the commission. In 2025, the Congress provided $40 million for the FMC.

CBO assumes that the bill will be enacted near the end of 2025 and that the specified amounts will be provided in each year. Based on historical spending patterns for the FMC, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 4183 would cost $208 million over the 2026-2030 period and $4 million after 2030.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 400 (transportation).

Table 1. Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 4183 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2026-2030 2026-2035 Authorization 49 52 54 57 0 0 0 0 0 0 212 212 Estimated Outlays 38 49 53 55 13 3 1 0 0 0 208 212

