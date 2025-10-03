H.R. 5163, Clean and Managed Public Spaces Act,

H.R. 5163 would impose civil and criminal penalties for camping on public property within the District of Columbia. Because the bill would affect only the District of Columbia, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 5163 would have no cost to the federal government.

