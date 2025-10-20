Revised Estimate of Changes Under the 2025 Reconciliation Act for Exemptions From Medicare Price Negotiations for Orphan Drugs

In CBO’s current assessment, the new law will affect price negotiations for several orphan drugs not originally included in the estimates of budgetary effects of section 71203 of the 2025 reconciliation act. After incorporating those drugs into its analysis, CBO now estimates that the 10-year cost of the section will be $8.8 billion.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.