Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,324 in the last 365 days.

Revised Estimate of Changes Under the 2025 Reconciliation Act for Exemptions From Medicare Price Negotiations for Orphan Drugs

In CBO’s current assessment, the new law will affect price negotiations for several orphan drugs not originally included in the estimates of budgetary effects of section 71203 of the 2025 reconciliation act. After incorporating those drugs into its analysis, CBO now estimates that the 10-year cost of the section will be $8.8 billion.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Revised Estimate of Changes Under the 2025 Reconciliation Act for Exemptions From Medicare Price Negotiations for Orphan Drugs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more