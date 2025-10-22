H.R. 2294, a bill to reauthorize the Integrated Coastal and Ocean Observation System Act of 2009
H.R. 2294 would authorize the appropriation of $56 million annually from 2026 through 2030 for the Integrated Ocean Observing System. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration uses that system, which is composed of buoys, ships, radar, autonomous vessels and other coastal observation devices, to continually monitor and report on marine conditions. The bill also would make administrative and conforming changes to the Integrated Coastal and Ocean Observation System Act of 2009.
Based on historical spending patterns, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $244 million over the 2026-2030 period and $33 million after 2030; such spending would be subject to the appropriation of the specified amounts.
The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 300 (natural resources and environment).
|
Table 1.
Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 2294
|
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2026-2030
|
Estimated Authorization
|
56
|
56
|
56
|
56
|
56
|
280
|
Estimated Outlays
|
34
|
46
|
54
|
55
|
55
|
244
The CBO staff contact for this estimate is David Rafferty. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.
Phillip L. Swagel
Director, Congressional Budget Office
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.