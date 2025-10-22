Submit Release
H.R. 2294, a bill to reauthorize the Integrated Coastal and Ocean Observation System Act of 2009

H.R. 2294 would authorize the appropriation of $56 million annually from 2026 through 2030 for the Integrated Ocean Observing System. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration uses that system, which is composed of buoys, ships, radar, autonomous vessels and other coastal observation devices, to continually monitor and report on marine conditions. The bill also would make administrative and conforming changes to the Integrated Coastal and Ocean Observation System Act of 2009.

Based on historical spending patterns, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $244 million over the 2026-2030 period and $33 million after 2030; such spending would be subject to the appropriation of the specified amounts.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 300 (natural resources and environment).

Table 1.

Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 2294

 

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

  
 

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2026-2030

Estimated Authorization

56

56

56

56

56

280

Estimated Outlays

34

46

54

55

55

244

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is David Rafferty. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

