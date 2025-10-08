Luxury Accessories Brand Streets Ahead Expands Handbag Line with Fall/Winter 2025 Collection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Streets Ahead , the renowned brand celebrated for its iconic belts and a favorite among many A-list celebrities, is expanding its focus on handbags with the launch of its Fall/Winter Handbags 2025 Collection. The brand continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts with this highly anticipated line, now available for purchase at streetsaheadinc.com Handcrafted in Los Angeles from the finest Italian nubuck, suede, and smooth leather, the collection presents six unique handbag styles that balance timeless sophistication with bold, modern edge. Designed to capture the energy of Los Angeles while staying rooted in classic luxury, the line offers silhouettes that seamlessly transition from everyday wear to statement-making seasonal looks.“We wanted to create handbags that feel elevated yet versatile, the kind you reach for daily but also carry into the holidays as a true statement,” said Ruth Sack, Head of Design and Marketing at Streets Ahead.The Fall/Winter Handbags 2025 Collection offers a versatile mix of totes, hobo, shoulder, crossbody, and clutches, presented in a curated seasonal palette. Nubuck pieces are available in black, taupe, coffee, and olive, while suede options come in burgundy, black, rust, gray, cognac, and cappuccino. Designed to serve as both wardrobe staples and luxury gifts for the holiday season, select bags are accented with fringe detailing and custom metal hardware, reflecting the brand’s signature edge.With retail price points ranging from $370 to $650, the collection is positioned as elevated yet accessible luxury pieces, appealing to both loyal customers and new shoppers seeking statement accessories for the season.The collection is now available at streetsaheadinc.com, with select styles on Anthropologie.com. Campaign imagery and high-resolution product photos are available here About Streets AheadFounded in 1982 by David Sack, Streets Ahead is a Los Angeles-based fashion accessories label that has been a beacon of timeless style and artisanal craftsmanship. Operated by the Sack family, each belt is handcrafted in the USA with premium Italian-sourced materials, reflecting the brand’s commitment to quality. Favored by celebrities and fashion enthusiasts, including Beyonce, Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Lori Harvey, Alessandro Ambrosio and more, Streets Ahead seamlessly blends classic American style with unique novelty leathers. Available at Neiman Marcus, Revolve, Anthropologie, Bergdorf Goodman, and Streetsaheadinc.com, Streets Ahead remains a symbol of enduring sophistication with a modern edge.

