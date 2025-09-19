RVNG Couture Launches Official E-Commerce Website, Bringing Couture Elegance to a Global Audience

Jessica Stam wearing SS26 The Bloom Collection

TORONTO, CANADA, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RVNG Couture, the Canadian fashion label founded by Jordan Stewart and celebrated for its feminine silhouettes and architectural elegance, proudly announces the launch of its official e-commerce website. For the first time, customers worldwide can directly purchase RVNG’s signature designs online, marking a pivotal step in the brand’s evolution from boutique roots to international recognition.A favorite among acclaimed celebrities including Tyra Banks, Paris Hilton, Coco Rocha, Liza Koshy, and Marissa Bode, RVNG Couture has been featured on Vogue Runway and widely praised by the fashion industry, cementing its reputation for bold, distinctive design and artisanal craftsmanship.The website debuts with the Spring/Summer 2025 ready-to-wear and couture collections, including outerwear, cocktail dresses, two-piece sets, and eveningwear. Customers will find designs available in U.S. sizes 2–16 with prices ranging from $950 to $51,350. Future collections, such as FW25 and SS26, are anticipated to launch exclusively on the site.“This online debut marks our digital coming-of-age—bringing our couture’s quiet defiance, craftsmanship, and reverie straight into the hands of women everywhere,” says Stewart, Founder and Creative Director of RVNG Couture. “Making couture accessible online is an act of invitation, a seamless bridge between intimate artistry and a global audience. Each click opens a private atelier to women around the world.”RVNG Couture is renowned for its architectural tailoring, luxurious fabrics, and intricate hand embellishments. From tonal sequins and embroidery to flowing chiffon, tulle, and velvet, each piece reflects founder Jordan Stewart’s commitment to timeless sophistication, balancing structure, movement, and modern femininity.With this launch, RVNG extends its reach to customers across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, South Korea, the UAE, and beyond.Explore their collections now at rvng.ca and follow along on Instagram at @rvng.couture . Campaign images from their latest collection are available here About RVNG Couture:Founded in 2014 by award-winning Canadian designer Jordan Stewart, RVNG Couture is a couture brand committed to empowering women through bold, innovative fashion. Known for its timeless elegance and meticulous craftsmanship, RVNG Couture uses high-quality materials to create designs that celebrate femininity and strength. Jordan Stewart, the visionary behind the brand, has earned recognition for her daring use of size, color, and architectural influences. Their designs have been seen on celebrities such as Tyra Banks, Coco Rocho, Paris Hilton, Marissa Bode, Kiza Koshy, and more.

