Talent Management Firm Global Tlnt Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Star-Studded CMA Week Event

From left to right: VP Torin Dunn, Co-Founder Louie Stathis, Co-Founder Jacob Skonieczny, Director of Talent Alec Weis

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Tlnt, one of the fastest-growing creator management and talent agencies in the United States, proudly celebrated its one-year anniversary with an exclusive event at Zuzu Nashville on Sunday, November 16th, during the height of Country Music Awards week. The celebration brought together notable guests including Love Island USA stars Kaylor Martin and Kendall Washington, The Bachelor alumni Jason Tartick and Evan Bass, country singer Lanie Gardner, former football player Johnny Manziel, along with more than 500 leading creators, industry professionals, and brand partners.The evening featured DJ sets by Nate Wyatt and Country Night, custom cocktails, and support from event sponsors including Torch, SkinnyDipped, Rock Castle Wealth Advisors, Bloom Nutrition, and Neuro. Global Tlnt was founded in January 2025 by Louie Stathis and Jacob Skonieczny, and was built on the belief that creators deserve management partners who advocate with integrity, transparency, and genuine care. Over the past year, the agency has grown to manage over 30 exclusive creators and has executed deals for more than 100 non-exclusive creators. Its leadership team, including VP Torin Dunn and Director of Talent Alec Weis, have been instrumental in driving client success and operational growth.“This first year at Global Tlnt has shown us what’s possible when you build with purpose,” said Louie Stathis, Co-Founder of Global Tlnt. “God has guided us every step of the way, and our mission has always been simple: put creators first, treat people with love, and help bring this industry together. To witness our roster, partners, and community grow so quickly is a blessing, and this is only the beginning.”“From day one, our goal has been to build a community rooted in trust, integrity, and collaboration,” added Jacob Skonieczny, Co-Founder. “The growth we’ve experienced is a testament to the creators we work with and the dedication of our team. We’re humbled by the momentum so far and energized for what’s ahead.”Since its launch, Global Tlnt has secured partnerships across industries including Hulu, Paramount, Fashion Nova, Revolve, e.l.f. Skincare, GNC, Subway, High Noon, and Boot Barn, while also executing collaborations with public figures such as Bryce Hall and Nick Nayersina. The agency’s roster features top creators such as Mark Estes, Kaleb Winterburn, Fisher Perry, Gabriella Annalisa, and Vincent Gigante.As it enters its second year, Global Tlnt plans to expand its creator roster, strengthen brand partnerships, and grow its footprint across major U.S. markets. The agency is also exploring new verticals including talent-led product launches, large-scale collaborations, and nationwide in-person activations. Photos from the anniversary event are available here About Global TlntGlobal Tlnt is a U.S.-based talent management and creator partnership agency dedicated to empowering creators with integrity, transparency, and purpose. Founded in 2025 by Louis Stathis and Jacob Skonieczny, the company manages leading digital talent and partners with global brands across entertainment, fashion, lifestyle, and technology. Built entirely without outside capital, Global Tlnt operates on a faith-driven foundation that puts creators first and values collaboration over competition.

