RouteGenie to Showcase Transportation Management Solutions at the NPA Annual Conference 2025 in New York City

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RouteGenie , a leading provider of transportation management software, is proud to announce its participation in the National PACE Association (NPA) Annual Conference 2025, scheduled for October 5-8, 2025, in New York City. As the premier event for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), the conference brings together leaders and innovators committed to enhancing care for older adults across the country.At this year’s conference, RouteGenie will highlight how its customizable and flexible platform helps PACE centers deliver reliable, efficient transportation - an essential element of participant care. By automating scheduling, dispatch, and communication, RouteGenie enables PACE programs to reduce administrative burdens while ensuring participants arrive safely and on time for medical appointments, social activities, and other critical services."Transportation is the bridge that connects participants to the full spectrum of care PACE provides," said Yurii Martynov , Marketing Director at RouteGenie. "Our goal is to help PACE centers manage that bridge seamlessly, so they can focus on delivering care with confidence, compliance, and compassion."PACE leaders visiting the RouteGenie booth will discover:- Tools that optimize trip scheduling to maximize efficiency.- Real-time tracking features that enhance communication with participants and caregivers.- Reporting to support compliance and quality assurance.- A flexible platform that adapts to the unique workflows of each PACE center.The NPA Annual Conference is the largest national gathering dedicated to PACE programs and offers a unique opportunity for RouteGenie to connect with administrators, clinicians, and transportation leaders to exchange best practices and share innovations that support holistic participant care.For more information about RouteGenie’s solutions for PACE transportation management visit our booth at NPA Conference or fill our the form for a personalized demo About RouteGenieRouteGenie is a customizable and flexible transportation management platform designed to support the unique needs of Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With tools for scheduling, dispatching, trip tracking, and participant communication, RouteGenie helps PACE centers streamline daily operations, improve compliance, and ensure reliable access to care.

