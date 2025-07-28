RouteGenie Launches Automated Text-Based Tracking Links to Enhance Rider Communication

RouteGenie launches automated text-based trip tracking links, allowing passengers to follow rides in real time via SMS. Setup fees are waived through July 31.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RouteGenie , the leading Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) software provider, has released a new enhancement to its platform: automated text-based trip tracking links. This feature allows providers to automatically send passengers a live tracking link via SMS before their scheduled pickup—giving riders and their loved ones an easy way to follow vehicle location in real time.While RouteGenie has long offered real-time vehicle tracking to providers and dispatch teams, this update extends that functionality to passengers without MobiMate App, enabling more transparent communication and a significantly improved rider experience.“This upgrade gives riders and caregivers more control and peace of mind by putting real-time updates directly in their hands,” said Stas Kalugin, Co-CEO at RouteGenie. “It’s a simple but powerful step toward better service, fewer phone calls, and greater trust between transportation providers and their passengers.”Key benefits of the new feature include:- Live GPS tracking links sent automatically via SMS- Reduced call volume from riders asking about vehicle status- Improved experience for riders, caregivers, and facility partners- Seamless integration with RouteGenie’s Automated Trip Reminder SystemTo celebrate the release, RouteGenie is waiving all setup fees for providers who activate the feature by July 31, 2024. A subscription to the Automated Trip Reminder System is required.This new capability is part of RouteGenie’s continued investment in tools that streamline operations, reduce friction in the rider journey, and help NEMT providers offer a modern, dependable service.For more information or to schedule a demo, visit routegenie.com About RouteGenieRouteGenie is the industry’s most flexible and customizable Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) software platform. Built by NEMT experts, the system empowers providers to automate scheduling, dispatching, billing, and rider communication—all while adapting to the unique needs of each operation. RouteGenie helps transportation companies scale efficiently, improve performance, and deliver a superior rider experience.

