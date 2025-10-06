RouteGenie Announces New Integration with SafeRide Health to Enhance Broker-Provider Connectivity

RouteGenie announces a new broker integration with SafeRide Health, delivering seamless connectivity for transportation providers.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RouteGenie , the leading Non-Emergency Medical Transportation software platform , today announced a new broker integration with SafeRide Health, a nationally recognized healthcare transportation broker. This milestone partnership delivers seamless API connectivity, allowing transportation providers to streamline trip data, improve communication, and reduce errors in the NEMT workflow.With SafeRide Health’s network spanning all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, this integration empowers providers to serve a larger population with improved reliability. By connecting directly through RouteGenie’s platform, transportation providers can eliminate manual trip transcription, reduce missed rides, and access real-time trip visibility."Seamless communication equals less miscommunication," said Yurii Martynov, Marketing Director at RouteGenie. "Through this integration, providers can manage trips more efficiently, brokers can trust in consistent fulfillment, and passengers can count on a smoother experience."Key benefits of the new integration include:- Automatic trip imports and updates between SafeRide Health and RouteGenie- Accurate pickup and drop-off reporting to improve compliance with broker SLAs- Reduced administrative burden and booking errors for transportation providersThis partnership reflects RouteGenie’s commitment to building a flexible, customizable platform that adapts to the needs of NEMT providers, brokers, and payers. By enabling true API-based connections, RouteGenie ensures that all stakeholders in the NEMT ecosystem can deliver more efficient, compliant, and patient-centered transportation.To learn more about the new integration, RouteGenie has released a video conversation with Ben Salter , Co-Founder and CPO of SafeRide Health and member of the NEMTAC Technology Advisory Committee. In the episode, Salter and the RouteGenie team discuss the importance of API connections, service level agreements, and what this collaboration means for NEMT providers.For more information about RouteGenie’s broker integrations or to schedule a demo, visit routegenie.com.About RouteGenieRouteGenie is a customizable and flexible medical transportation software platform, designed to streamline dispatching, routing, billing, and passenger communications. Built by NEMT experts, RouteGenie enables providers to reduce manual work, scale operations efficiently, and deliver an exceptional rider experience.

